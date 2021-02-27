ANALYSIS
For the hitters on the Lewis-Clark State baseball team, the ball right now probably seems as big as a beach ball.
For the pitchers, it probably seems like a pellet.
The differences between the 2020 team and this year’s group at this early stage of the season are drastic, and it’s not just because they are a year older and more mature. It’s driven in the statistics too.
Before the Warriors played their first home series last year (the opening series was canceled because of bad weather), the team played eight games, including five true road games. LCSC was 5-3, but despite beating two teams that were ranked in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it struggled at the plate and on the mound.
This year’s team has gotten off to a blazing start offensively and in the middle of the field, and it’s one big reason why the Warriors, who are ranked No. 24, enter this weekend’s home opening four-game series against Oregon Tech at 7-1.
At this time in 2020, LCSC as a team was hitting just .247 with three home runs, a slugging percentage of .345 and getting on base at a .365 clip.
This season, the Warriors are hitting .332 with 20 home runs, an on-base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of .596.
As an individual example, take a look at what senior Jack Johnson was doing at this point last year vs. this season. The infielder, who transferred from Washington, was hitting .286 with just two RBI, slugging at a .314 clip and getting on base 31.6 percent of the time. In 2021, his batting average has spiked to .440. He also has two homers, eight RBI, is getting on base almost 55 percent of the time and his slugging percentage is at .800.
Another prime example is junior Riley Way. The former Lewiston High School standout and middle infielder was batting just .214 in 2020 with three doubles and five RBI, with an on-base percentage of .463 and a slugging percentage of .393. He also was 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts hitting at the top of the lineup. This year the numbers are eye-popping. He’s almost matched his career high in home runs with two, hitting a robust .412 with nine RBI. He’s getting on base more than 55 percent of the time, slugging at a .676 clip and is perfect in five stolen base opportunities.
One final offensive example that stands out. Senior outfielder Dalton Harum almost has doubled his batting average, more than doubling his slugging percentage and getting on base almost half the time. In 2020, Harum was hitting .200 with no homers nor RBI, a .394 on-base percentage with a .280 slugging percentage. This season, the Virginia Tech transfer is batting .421 with two homers and 12 RBI, getting on base 48 percent of the time with a slugging percentage of .684.
But it’s not just the hitters that have gotten off to a scorching start. The pitching staff is much deeper, which means arms won’t have as much wear and tear as the season moves along. It also was a big reason for some struggles early in 2020.
Not so in 2021. The team’s ERA is at 3.42 vs. the 4.50 it was at in 2020 at this stage. The opposition is hitting a little better (.246 this year vs. .217 a year ago) but not scoring as many runs (31 in 2021 vs. 39 in 2020). The walks also are down (25 this season vs. 40 last season).
A total of 10 pitchers have seen time in two games this season. Meanwhile, five pitchers in 2020 at this point had been employed in three games.
Junior right-hander Eric Chavarria, who had expected to be the team’s ace entering the season, has been a little off early this year but still solid with a 1-0 mark and a 3.60 ERA in two starts. In 10 innings, he does have a 1.70 WHIP and the opposition is hitting .341 off him. But that’s probably a blip.
A find has been senior right-hander Tallon Thomason. The transfer from UNLV is allowing opponents to hit just .194 in eight innings so far this season. Thomason, who won the Cascade Conference’s pitcher of the week recently, is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA.
So while it’s early, you can project if these numbers continue along the same trendline during what will turn out to be a 40-game regular season (barring any weather-related issues), dreams of the team dogpiling in the center of Harris Field the first week of June for the 20th time with the World Series title are not out of the realm of possibility.
