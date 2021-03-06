> Rodney Hubner fired a 91 to claim the Class A singles title in the Richard Reimers Memorial trap shoot recently at Colton Boosters Gun Club.
Singles — A: Rodney Hubner 91; B: Nathan Basaraba 96; C: Erin Bauer 83; D: Dan Caldwell 83; Lady: Deborah McKenzie 88; Vet: Greg Mayer 95; SrVet: Larry Bunch 84; SJr: Bruce Bradley 97; Jr: Wyatt Johnson 92.
Handicap — Champion: Tim Marshall 86; Runner-up: Jeff Thomas 83.
50 pairs doubles — Bruce Bradley 91; B: Bruce Petty 82; C: Erin Bauer 76.
Next shoot: March 6, Orofino-Pierce Gun Club