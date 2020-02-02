Trading 3s: NAU beats UI in game of big shots

MOSCOW — It was only the first day of February, but Saturday’s women’s basketball game between Idaho and Northern Arizona displayed all the thrills, and anguish, of a late-season March Madness contest.
After Gina Marxen’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds left brought Cowan Spectrum to its feet, a 3 by NAU’s Lauren Orndoff sent the 752 Vandal fans home in silence.
Northern Arizona 71, Idaho 70.
The Lumberjacks handed the Vandals their second Big Sky Conference loss, snapped UI’s five game winning streak and became the first opponent to leave Moscow with a win this season.
“It’s tough to lose at home — you always want to make sure you defend your home floor,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I think that’s what makes this one a little bit tougher to swallow is you want to win your home games, when you can and you’re right there.
“And this is the type of game I feel we definitely could have won.”
Idaho (12-6, 7-2 Big Sky) trailed for most of the game against NAU (10-9, 7-3) and its No. 2 scoring offense in the conference (74 points per game).
The Lumberjacks led by as many as 10 in the second quarter and kept the lead for most of the second half.
It wasn’t until some big shooting by Marxen that Idaho found itself back in the game. The sophomore point guard was just 1-of-6 from long range in the first half, but went 4-of-6 after halftime.
Marxen drilled back-to-back 3s in the final minute to put UI up 70-68. She finished with a game-high 22 points.
“She likes the ball in that moment and she’s hit some big shots before for us like that and produced again,” Newlee said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get that last stop.”
An offensive foul by NAU gave Idaho the ball with 12.6 seconds left, forcing the ’Jacks to foul to extend the game. But UI’s Izzy Hadden missed a pair of free throws and NAU had a chance to tie or win it.
NAU’s Caitlin Malvar drove into the key and kicked the ball out to Orndoff for the go-ahead 3.
Newlee said a defensive breakdown allowed Orndoff to get open.
“Tough, physical basketball game, and credit to (Orndoff) for making a big shot when she needed to just like Gina was making them for us,” Newlee said.
On the other end, Marxen’s layup was blocked out of bounds with 1.5 seconds left and Lizzy Klinker’s last-ditch jumper banged off the backboard.
In a matter of minutes, the Vandals went from improbable comeback to heartbreaking defeat.
It was a harsh turn of events in a game that started with similar swings: Idaho began the game with a 7-0 run only for NAU to forge a 13-0 spurt and take a lead it held for most of the contest.
The Lumberjacks went 10-of-15 from long range and 13-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Foul trouble hurt the Vandals. Starting post Natalie Klinker (eight rebounds, six points) fouled out late in the game, and guards Lizzy Klinker (11 points) and Hailey Christopher (six) each finished with four fouls.
“We probably had some (players) playing maybe a little bit more minutes just because of the foul trouble,” Newlee said. “We went a little smaller at times, I think, just because of the foul trouble dictating some of that stuff.”
NAU spread the ball around with five players hitting a 3 and four scoring in double figures, led by Malvar, who tallied 18 points and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jacey Bailey (13 points), Khiarica Rasheed (11 points, eight rebounds) and Morgan Gary (10 points) also contributed. Orndoff had seven.
Idaho will try to bounce back as it continues a stretch of four games in eight days. The Vandals next play host to Sacramento State (6-13, 4-6) at 6 p.m. Monday.
Idaho still is second in the Big Sky standings, but six teams already have six or more conference wins. The Vandals play two of those teams — Montana State (on Thursday) and Montana (on Saturday) this week.
“There’s a lot of basketball to be played and we’ll get another shot at some of the teams that are right there — everybody bunched around us,” Newlee said. “So we’ll regroup tomorrow and get ready for Sac State.”
NORTHERN ARIZONA (10-9, 7-3)
Malvar 6-11 2-4 18, Bailey 4-9 2-2 13, Rasheed 5-11 1-3 11, Gary 3-5 3-4 10, Orndoff 2-6 2-2 7, Carroll 2-2 2-2 6, Schenck 1-3 1-2 4, Radford 1-5 0-0 2, Lehew 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-19 71.
IDAHO (12-6, 7-2)
Marxen 6-16 5-6 22, L. Klinker 5-7 1-2 11, Bea 3-13 3-4 10, Pulliam 3-7 0-0 8, N. Klinker 3-7 0-0 6, Christopher 3-4 0-0 6, King 1-6 2-3 5, Hadden 1-3 0-2 2, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 11-17 70.
NAU 17 18 18 18—71
Idaho 11 22 20 17—70
3-point goals — Northern Arizona 10-15 (Malvar 4-6, Bailey 3-5, Orndoff 1-1, Schenck 1-1, Gary 1-1, Rasheed 0-1), Idaho 9-29 (Marxen 5-12, Pulliam 2-6, Bea 1-4, King 1-6, Hadden 0-1). Fouled out — N. Klinker. Rebounds — Northern Arizona 39 (Rasheed 7), Idaho 35 (N. Klinker 8). Assists — Northern Arizona 15 (Malvar 5), Idaho 15 (Marxen 6). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 20, Idaho 20. A — 752.
