Trading a racket for a paddle, he hewed a new path

In late June 2019, Rafa Hewett of Lewiston received a pickleball paddle as a 25th-birthday present from his grandmother.
“That was the first time I picked up a paddle and gave it a go a couple times,” Hewett said. “Didn’t even know the rules or anything.”
Neither did he know that in six months, he would be in Port Gunta, Fla., competing in the final eight of the inaugural World Pickleball Championship, with budding plans for a long-term professional career playing and teaching the game.
Of course, Hewett was by no means new to racket and paddle sports as a whole, or to being a pioneer. Born in Florida, Hewett — whose name fittingly makes him sound like a fusion of tennis superstars Rafael “Rafa” Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt — grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley playing tennis with his family and in the community. He distinguished himself as the area’s greatest high school star in recent memory by winning two career Idaho 5A state singles championships and leading the Bengals to their only team state tennis title in school history as a senior in 2013.
That fall, Hewett joined the first-ever tennis roster for Point University in Georgia. By the time he graduated in 2017, he had established himself as the program’s winningest player, with 61 career victories in singles and 67 in doubles.
“Kind of neat to go to a small school and try to build and leave a legacy there with all the freshman guys that jumped on that team with me,” Hewett said. “Our senior year, we got into the top 25 in the nation (in the NAIA), and the year after I left, we were top four in the nation. Really quick turnaround for a program to start getting nationally recognized.”
While attending Point, Hewett worked at a local restaurant where he met his future wife Brooklyn, then a frequent customer. Following his graduation, Hewett brought Brooklyn and their first daughter, Chaelyn, back to Lewiston, where he has since worked on his family’s ranch and for its winery, Rivaura. Chaelyn is 5 years old now, while the Hewetts’ second daughter, Georgia-Ann, is 1.
Hewett continued to play tennis from time to time on a local level, but could no longer find the same thrill in the game that he once did.
“After playing college tennis, getting that adrenaline rush and just that high from having the team right there with you, battling it out on the court — I couldn’t get that in tennis anymore,” he said.
His grandmother’s gift last year, then, was a timely one, inspiring him with a new mountain to climb. Less than a month after first laying hands on the pickleball paddle, Hewett found a tournament in Spokane at which to make his competitive debut in the sport.
“While there, I was asking people rules and stuff,” he recalled. “I wound up taking gold that day in that tournament.”
Over the next several months, Hewett vigorously honed his game and pursued competition wherever he could find it. He was not able to establish a ranking quickly enough to qualify for the December 2019 world championship, but successfully lobbied the organizers at Pickleball Global to provide him with a wild-card entry.
“I emailed them to try to get in, because I was so new to the sport I wasn’t able to qualify for internationals,” he said. “These guys gave me a shot to get my name out, get my brand out there, for the first big showcase where people could see me play.”
The 24-man World Pickleball Championship singles draw was initially broken up into four round-robin pods of six players apiece, with each pod sending its top two performers to the quarterfinals. Hewett made that cut before falling to another tennis crossover in former Wichita State player Jay Devilliers.
The 2020 pickleball season, like so many other things, has been impeded by the COVID-19 response, but Hewett has kept active where possible, most recently winning the Men’s Pro Division title at the Eastern Idaho Classic tournament in Idaho Falls on Nov. 13. He sits at 16th in the Pickleball Global world rankings.
Played on a somewhat smaller court, pickleball uses a paddle and wiffle ball that make it impossible to generate the level of raw power and spin that tennis balls and rackets can deliver, so that rallies must be won more strictly through control and finesse. It was first developed in the 1960s, but has rapidly gained popularity just within the past decade to become what Hewett calls “the world’s fastest-growing sport.” Prize money at the professional level is still small at this stage, but is on the upswing.
Much of the excitement Hewett sees in the game at this moment comes from the way that its newness to most participants makes for a relatively level playing field. He considers the game relatively “easy to adjust to” and learn, and has partnered with the company Pickleball by Pros to begin making instructional videos.
“Excited for that — to see that grow and get people to learn the game, the beginners and the advanced,” he said, noting that he hopes to see club, high school and community programs spring up around the country.
Hewett is preparing for another tournament in Punta Gorda in January that will precede the next world championship, set for February. He harbors ambitions to find a place among the world’s top five, then retire from competition and become a full-time teaching professional.
“There’s jobs that are opening up all over the place,” he said. “It’s so early. So new.”
