Tourney honors late Pullman basketball standout

The winner of the 2021 AJ Miles Memorial basketball tournament was Team AJ. This year's tournament starts Friday at Pi-Nee-Was Gym in Lapwai.

 Courtesy Celilo Miles

As preparations conclude for the second AJ Miles Memorial Tournament to be at Lapwai’s Pi-Nee-Waus community center Friday through Sunday, memories of the event’s late namesake weigh heavy on the minds of his family and friends.

Miles died three years ago today of a fentanyl overdose. He was 23 years old, and was survived in his immediate family by parents, Julie and Aaron, older sisters, Selina and Celilo, and younger brother, James.

