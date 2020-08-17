Tourney draws far-flung field

For youth baseball teams in various parts of Washington, it’s not necessarily a financial strain to drive all the way to Idaho in search of competition.
Because of Washington’s tight social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, these teams’ travel itinerary this summer has been slim anyway.
Travel-baseball teams from throughout the Pacific Northwest gathered in Lewiston this past weekend to compete in a tournament for 10- to 13-year-olds at multiple parks.
“Normally we play 14 tournaments a year,” said a coach for a Seattle 12U team playing Sunday at Hereth Park in Lewiston. In 2020, “This is our fourth and last.”
The coach, who declined to give his name, said the 12U bracket in Lewiston included 12 teams guaranteed four games apiece for the weekend.
In western Washington, he said, even practices, let alone games, have been difficult to arrange. When his team does practice, it splits into groups of five to increase social distancing.
The team did compete in one in-state tourney, in Grays Harbor County in early July, after that area had reached Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan in the midst of the pandemic, the coach said.
The schedule has been similarly light for a team from the Tri-Cities area of Washington. Its coach, who also declined to give his name, said all four of his team’s tournaments this summer have been in Idaho — two in Lewiston and one each in Boise and Post Falls.
Although Idaho high-school teams in football and other fall sports were given the green light to start practicing last week, there’s a still a whiff of contention surrounding youth sporting events in the state.
Two weeks ago, Moscow mayor Bill Lambert shut down a baseball tournament and a soccer tournament because he believed too many spectators were ignoring social-distancing and face-mask measures.
Spectators at Hereth on Sunday were relatively well-spaced, but most of them chose not to wear masks.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.