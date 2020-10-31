KAMIAH — Defense has been Kamiah’s ticket to victory all season long. It was up to the task again in the team’s biggest game of the season.
The Kubs limited Lapwai’s big-play offense to 14 points Friday night and beat their Whitepine League rivals 36-14 in the first round of the Class 1A Division I playoffs. The 14 points equaled Lapwai’s second-lowest total this season, and the Kubs (7-2) improved to 7-0 when holding opponents to 22 points or fewer.
“Our defense was the biggest factor in the game,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.
In a rematch of Sept. 19’s regular-season thriller — a 26-22 Kamiah win — the Kubs kept the clock moving with an efficient rushing attack and limited explosive plays for the Wildcats. Lapwai quarterback Titus Yearout connected with Mason Brown for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, giving Lapwai a 6-0 lead, but Kamiah was in control after that. The Kubs scored the next 30 points on four rushing touchdowns and had Lapwai scrambling to get back in the game.
The Wildcats added a touchdown just before halftime, making it 30-14, but Kamiah’s ball-control running game and all-around defense limited Lapwai’s chances to score.
“We did a good job chewing up the clock,” Kludt said. “We had a good inside power game going and we mixed enough play action in there to keep them honest.”
Gabe Eades’ interception translated to another Kamiah touchdown in the third quarter, and Lapwai’s best chance to score the rest of the game ended in a turnover on downs a few yards short of the end zone at the end of the third.
Yearout, Lapwai’s uber-athletic quarterback and heartbeat of the offense, was adequately held in check, Kludt said, and the Kubs confined Lapwai’s chunk-play opportunities to minimal gains.
Since losing 30-28 to Potlatch two weeks ago, Kamiah has bounced back with two stellar defensive efforts. Last week’s 16-0 shutout win against Clearwater Valley preceded Friday’s playoff victory.
“It’s just a good overall effort. We’re tackling well,” Kludt said. “We’re giving up some yards here and there. We’re not going to stop (Lapwai) completely. We’re limiting people to smaller gains, keeping everything in front of us.… We rushed (Yearout) enough to keep him uncomfortable and we tackled him when he did break the pocket.”
The playoff loss was the fifth in a row for the Wildcats (2-4), who haven’t won a postseason game since 2015. They’ll reload next season with Yearout and many of their other key players. Wide receivers Farley Eagle Speaker and Mosik Nish and lineman Chukut Nish are the team’s only seniors.
“Lapwai played tough tonight,” Kludt said. “In the second quarter I thought we had things firmly under control and they battled back hard. They’re a scary team.”
Landon Keen (two), Brady Cox, Eades and Kolby Hix scored touchdowns for Kamiah, which advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The No. 7-seed Kubs won’t know their next opponent until tonight, when the remaining first-round games conclude.
“Our kids are just so hungry to keep playing,” Kludt said. “They haven’t been satisfied all year. This is a great group of kids that loves to play football and they just want to keep playing.”
Lapwai 6 8 0 0—14
Kamiah 8 22 6 0—36
Scoring plays (nonchronological; details unavailable)
Lapwai — Mason Brown pass from Titus Yearout (conversion failed), Yearout run (conversion good).
Kamiah scoring — Brady Cox run (conversion good), Landon Keen run (conversion good), Gabe Eades run (conversion failed), Keen run (conversion good), Kolby Hix run (conversion failed).