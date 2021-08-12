SEATTLE — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run Wednesday ast the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.
It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins.
Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 1 in the sixth inning.
The rookie then doubled off Dennis Santana (1-2) to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center.
“That’s what we need, that kind of energy ... and that was the difference today,” Torrens said of the rookie center fielder’s hustle play.
Asked if there was any chance he was going to pull up, Kelenic said: “Negative. (I thought) I’ve got to get to second and put some pressure on them.”
Drew Steckenrider (4-2) pitched the ninth for the win. Four relievers combined to allow just one hit in 3ž innings to keep the Mariners in it.
“It hasn’t been easy, but our pitching certainly has given us a chance,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
The Rangers have lost seven of eight after snapping a 14-game road losing streak Tuesday against the Mariners.
Seattle starter Taylor Anderson allowed one run and six hits in 5 innings in his first home game with the Mariners since being acquired from Pittsburgh. But the Mariners couldn’t get anything going against Spencer Howard and Taylor Hearn, Texas starters who’ve been paired together for several weeks.
Howard struck out three in giving up two hits in three innings. Hearn lasted four innings as manager Chris Woodward prepares him to return to the rotation next week. He allowed just two hits and struck out three, but hurt himself with four walks.
Hearn hit J.P. Crawford with a pitch to start the sixth, then after two pop outs, allowed a single and a nine-pitch walk to Abraham Toro. A four-pitch walk to Kelenic tied the game. It was the second game in a row a Texas pitcher walked in the tying run late.
“There was a lot of pressure there,” Woodward said of Hearn, “and he just couldn’t execute the pitch.”
Nathaniel Lowe doubled to lead off the second and scored on D.J. Peters sacrifice fly to put Texas up 1-0 in the second.
MARTINEZ STATUE — Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. are together again after the Mariners unveiled a new statue of Martinez just a few yards away from the one commemorating Griffey outside T-Mobile Park. Martinez and Griffey are the Mariners’ only Hall of Fame members.
The bronze statue, like Griffey’s created by artist Lou Cella, captures Martinez mid-swing and recreates the designated hitter’s iconic double to win Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series over the Yankees, Seattle’s deepest run in the playoffs.
UP NEXT — Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77) will close out the series today. Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.73) is 2-0 in his past five starts with a 2.48 ERA.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 3 0 2 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Hernandz 3b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Garcia cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0
Ibanez 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 1 1 1
Culberson lf 3 0 1 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 Fraley lf 4 0 1 0
Peters rf 2 0 0 1 Bauers dh 2 0 0 0
Terry dh 3 0 0 0 Torrens dh 2 0 1 1
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Texas 010 000 000 — 1
Seattle 000 001 001 — 2
DP—Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Lowe (14), Kiner-Falefa (20), Garcia (16), Toro (5), Kelenic (5). SF—Peters (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Howard 3 2 0 0 0 3
Hearn 4 2 1 1 4 3
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Santana L,1-2 1/3 3 1 1 0 1
Seattle
T.Anderson 51/3 6 1 1 0 4
Smith 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Hearn (Crawford), Castillo (Kiner-Falefa). WP—Howard.
Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Malachi Moore.
T—3:12. A—15,789 (47,929).