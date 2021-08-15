Torrens’ HR, five RBI lift Mariners past Blue Jays

SEATTLE — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough Saturday night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners.
Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3.
Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France’s leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh.
“That was a scary moment for the whole team,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s George Springer.”
Springer, who has been hampered by injuries in his first year with Toronto, is day to day with a mild sprain. Montoyo said Springer was upbeat about his chance for a quick return to the lineup.
“He came to my office saying, ‘I’ll be all right,’” Montoyo said. “That made me feel a lot better when he said that.”
Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6) walked Abraham Toro two batters later and was replaced with Richards, who gave up the back-to-back homers to left field. It was the fourth time the Mariners have hit consecutive homers this season.
“When he hit that (triple), it was like the momentum came to us and we knew we had a chance to win it,” Toro said.
Toro singled in Mitch Haniger over a drawn-in infield and Torrens added a two-run double in the eighth. Toro has reached safely in each of his 17 games since he was acquired in a trade with Houston on July 27.
Torrens said he came to the plate with the same plan in the seventh and eighth innings.
“My approach with runners on third is to just put the ball in the air,” he said.
Keynan Middleton (1-2) struck out one in the seventh inning for the win.
The Blue Jays have lost three straight and four of six overall.
Toronto Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Dickerson rf 1 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 2 1 0
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 3 2 2
Guerrro Jr. 1b 5 1 3 0 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 0 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 1
Hernandez dh 4 1 3 2 Torrens dh 4 1 2 5
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 1 1 1
Grichuk rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 2 0 0 0 Fraley lf 3 0 1 0
McGuire c 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 9 8 9
Toronto 011 010 000 — 3
Seattle 200 000 43x — 9
E—Seager (10). DP—Toronto 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Toronto 10, Seattle 3. 2B—Hernandez (20), Haniger (19), Torrens (8). 3B—France (1). HR—Hernandez (19), France (12), Torrens (13), Kelenic (6). SB—Semien (13), Fraley (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu L,11-6 61/3 3 4 4 2 3
Richards BS,0-2 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
Saucedo 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Dolis 0 3 3 3 2 0
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Kikuchi 41/3 5 3 3 4 5
Sadler 12/3 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton W,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Swanson H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dolis pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Kikuchi (Springer). WP—Dolis.
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T—3:32. A—26,020 (47,929).