Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache catches a line drive hit by Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier, top, throws to first base after forcing Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (10) out at second base on a double play hit into by Dermis Garcia during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse throws out Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger at first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens watches his home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens is congratulated by Abraham Toro (13) after Torrens' home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics right fielder Chad Pinder (10) cannot catch a home run hit by Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Jordan Diaz scores against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' James Kaprielian pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Robbie Ray pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin watches his RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Associated PressOakland second baseman Tony Kemp, left, throws to first base after forcing out Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez during the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game.
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners are searching for their winning ways again — the timely hits, sharp defense and shut-down pitching that has carried them so close to getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
“The last couple nights have been a little tough at the plate not being able to be productive,” pitcher Robbie Ray said.
Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday for their fifth defeat in six games.
Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle’s lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final American League wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore.
Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team after the Mariners were limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made Seattle so successful this year.
“You just have to stick to your standard,” he said. ”We’re in a dip right now.”
Pinch-hitter Vimael Machin hit an RBI double in the seventh and Tony Kemp added a run-scoring single later in the inning against Erik Swanson (2-1), a day after Kemp’s three-run homer lifted Oakland past the Mariners 4-1.
Machin’s double got through left fielder Jesse Winker’s legs for an error that allowed Jordan Díaz to score from first after he drew a leadoff walk.
The Mariners’ defense hasn’t been steady.
“I think we know where we’re at. We’ve got to get better,” Servais said.
James Kaprielian (4-9) allowed two hits and struck out six with one walk in seven scoreless innings to outduel Ray.
Ray, who had a 2.41 ERA with 28 strikeouts in three previous starts against the A’s this year, struck out seven to reach the 200-strikeout mark with three walks and surrendered three hits in six scoreless innings.
Domingo Acevedo finished for his fourth save.
“It’s a good team over there. They bumped us from the playoffs last year and we want to go take some wins from them,” Kaprielian said. “We like going out there and competing against good teams.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, placed on the injured list Saturday with a fractured right index finger, has begun taking light swings again with a softer ball and regular baseballs. He is scheduled to hit batting practice during this weekend’s series in Kansas City. “Geno feels much better,” Servais said. ... Catcher Cal Raleigh returned to the lineup after sitting out four of the previous five games because of a sore left thumb.
ROSTER MOVES — Seattle recalled outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma and selected the contract of Torrens from Tacoma. Kelenic is expected to start today’s series finale and possibly Torrens, as well. Outfielder Taylor Trammell was optioned to Triple-A and utility player Jake Lamb designated for assignment.
UP NEXT — Right-hander George Kirby (7-4, 2.98 ERA) pitches for Seattle opposite A’s right-hander Adrián Martínez (4-5, 5.77), who has lost his past two starts being tagged for 11 runs on 18 hits in 8ž innings.