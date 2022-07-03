SEATTLE — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning, then Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Saturday.
The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino (1-6) walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen’s error.
Toro then singled home pinch-runner Marcus Wilson for the victory.
“It’s been a lot of talk lately how we leave guys on base, but I mean, I think we are going to turn it around,” Toro said. “We have a really good lineup. It’s all about, the pressure is on the pitcher, not on us in those kinds of situations, and we had to capitalize on that.”
Diego Castillo (6-1) got the win.
Upton sent the first pitch he saw from A’s reliever A.J. Puk into Edgar’s Cantina in left field to tie the game. It was his first homer of the season, the 325th homer of his career, and his first ever as a pinch-hitter.
“I’m definitely not used to it,” Upton said. “But I did get a pinch-hit at-bat the other night, and you just start trying to find ways to figure it out. You’ve just got to change your mindset a little bit going into the box and I was able to execute today.”
The A’s scored in the first off George Kirby when Tony Kemp led off with a walk, Ramon Laureano singled and Sean Murphy had a sacrifice fly.
Kirby, coming off a tough start Monday where he allowed four homers against the Baltimore Orioles, retired 16 of his final 17 hitters faced.
The Mariners rookie allowed three hits in seven innings, fanning nine.
“He was in total control, all day long,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “After they put the run up in the first, he just got in a great rhythm landing the curveball, and the fastball had a ton of life.”
Blackburn was dominant as well, retiring 14 consecutive hitters at one point in the game. He blanked the Mariners on four hits in 6 innings, striking out five.
“(Kirby) threw the ball well, but (Blackburn) was pitch for pitch with him today. ” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “I thought, overall, those two starters really performed well.”
ROOKIE STAR — Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez earned his second consecutive American League rookie of the month award. Rodriguez led AL rookies with 30 hits, 22 runs, seven home runs, 16 RBI and 58 total bases in June. Rodriguez is the first Mariners player to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards since Ichiro Suzuki won four in 2001.
KOTSAY TOSSED — Kotsay was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning by home plate umpire Chris Segal after complaining about a call on Rodriguez.
UP NEXT — Seattle will start left-hander Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.78) today in the series finale against Oakland. Ray has been dominant of late, with two earned runs allowed over his last four starts with 11 hits, seven walks, and 28 strikeouts. ... Frankie Montas (3-8, 3.20) will be the starter for the A’s. He has allowed just six hits and two earned runs in his past two starts, which came on June 23 against the Mariners and June 28 against the Yankees.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 Rodriguez cf 4 0 1 0
Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 Winker lf 4 0 0 0
Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 Suarez dh 3 0 0 0
Murphy dh 3 0 1 1 Wilson pr 0 1 0 0
Piscotty lf 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 2 0
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Bolt cf 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 0 2 1
Machin 3b 2 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Neuse ph 1 0 0 0 Moore ss 2 0 0 0
Allen ss 3 0 1 0 Haggerty rf 2 0 0 0
Upton ph-rf 1 1 1 1
Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 8 2
Oakland 100 000 000 — 1
Seattle 000 000 011 — 2
E—Vogt (1), Allen (5). DP—Oakland 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Oakland 3, Seattle 7. 2B—Frazier (13), Raleigh (9). HR—Upton (1). SF—Murphy (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn 61/3 4 0 0 1 5
Acevedo H,102/3 1 0 0 0 0
Puk BS,0-3 1 1 1 1 0 3
Trivino L,1-6 0 2 1 1 1 0
Seattle
Kirby 7 3 1 1 1 9
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo W,6-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—2:50. A—23,907 (47,929).