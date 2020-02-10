Wallace-Kellogg didn’t give up an inch. Neither did Orofino-Pierce.
The top two clubs in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot both fired perfect 75s in the fifth week of competition Sunday as Wallace-Kellogg protected its slim lead with an overall 373 score. Orofino-Pierce stands at 372.75 halfway through the 10-week shoot.
Hermiston also submitted a flawless score to climb a spot into third, with early leader Hermiston slipping to fourth with a 73.
Indian Valley, tied for 15th, also delivered a 75.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 5 results
Overall team scores — Wallace/Kellogg 373.00, Orofino-Pierce 372.75, Hermiston 372.00, Culdesac 370.23, Wenatchee 370.00, Boise 369.00, Grangeville 367.80, Troy-Deary 365.64, Colton 365.34, Malden-Pine 364.25, Cottonwood 363.90, Nezperce 363.00, White Bird 361.00, Garfield 360.30, Indian Valley 360.00, Winchester 360.00, Pomeroy 360.00, Walla Walla 358.50, Kamiah 354.00; Caldwell 351.00, St. Maries 350.00, Bonners Ferry 345.00, Endicott 345.00.
Boise — 74.00 20 Shooter; Sunny. 25- Gary Miller, Mike Martress; 24- Leonard Wehking, Lahoma Turner, Ed Vanetten, Shawn Frank, Kent Graham, Preston Shaw
Bonners Ferry 68.00 22 Shooters; Cloudy; 23- Colin Fairchild, Dane Hathaway,; Wade Rice, Seth Rice, Lonny Jelinek, Ron Campbell
Caldwell: 73.00 9 Shooters; Cold/Windy; 25-Evan Arnold; 24- Mike Strong, Roy Williams
Colton: 72.67 83 Shooters; Cold/Windy. 25 Daren Steele, Pat Tully; 24- Nate Basaraba, Bill Christian, Zarn Clausen, Brien DeAtley, Colt Fridley, Skyler Schlueter, Brian Windsor
Cottonwood: 73.20 49 Shooters. Sunny; 25-Scott Jungert, Paul Forsman; 24-Darrel Uhlorn, Clint Reiner, Andy Uhlorn, Steven Baerlocher, Samantha North, Carson Forsman
Culdesac: 73.33 85 Shooters; Cold. 25 –Corey Long, Wayne MCulley, Johnny Weeks, Will Anderson; 24-Jim Adams, Henry Filipponi, John Helpman, Aaron Ruckman, Mark Swanson
Endicott: 68.00 17 Shooters; Sunny; 23-Eric Johnson, Jerry Sloot; 22-James Gilvhrist, Jessica Pelissier
Garfield: 72.60 45 Shooters; Sunny; 25-John Vantine; 24-Sam Brink, Natalie Gilchrist, tricia Johnson, Alan Keasal
Grangeville: 74.50 58 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Bob Aiken, Josh Brandsford, Cody Vrieling, Keb Slabach, Bill McMahon; 24-Pepper, Harman, Brian Lorentz, roy Schumacher, Jeremy Harris, Morgan Drew, Matt Prewett, Shawn Wolter
Hermiston: 75.00 32 Shooters; Chilly/Breeze. 25-Derek Hamilton, Harvey Childers, Dave Felty
Indian Valley: 75.00 19 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Angie Bumgarner, Mike Clark, Jeremy Payne
Kamiah: 72.00 23 Shooters; Overcast. 24- Gerry Davis, Dave Woods, Brad Schaff
Malden-Pine: 74.00 26 Shooters; Cold/Cloudy; 25- Jerry Bart, Bary Scott; 24- Cory Horntvedt, Caroline Jeske
Nezperce: 74.00 22 Shooters; Chilly- 25-Bob Ingles, Dan Thompson; 24- Bill Hansen, Rich Berry, Johnathan Rosenau
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 35 Shooters; Cloud/Calm. 25 –Tom Martress, Sonny Lage, Jeremiah, Amy Powers
Pomeroy: 74.25 40 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Buck Geiger, Travis Ledgerwood, Jeff Wade; 24- Brian Bingman, Clark Capwell, Justin Dixon, Terry John
St. Maries: 69.00 13 Shooters; Sunny. 23-Bj Derr, Doug Brede, Dustin Brandvold, Tami Derr
Troy-Deary: 73.13 81 Shooters; Cold; 25-Tanner Gray, Ed Johnson, Casey Strong; 24- Doug hays, Wyatt Johnson, Logan Lee, Mike Meyers, James Nasados, Adam Palmer, James Snook, Dan McKenzie.
Walla Walla: 72.00 15 Shooters; Sun. 24-Elton Edwards, Mark Jungmann, Gayland Blake
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 28 Shooters; Clear/Cold; 25- Casey Stoddard-Grant Williams, Randy Gust
Wenatchee: 73.00 21 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Brian cornehl; 24-John Clifford, Mel Weythman, Kyle Snitiley, Paul Downs
White Bird: 74.00 23 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-, Craig Wood, Shane Paul; 24-Dave Cook
Winchester: 74.00 25-Michael brannan, Jake Rowland; 24- Jared Arnzen, Monty Moddrell, Roger Riggers
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 357, Troy-Deary 345, Hermiston 343, Wallace-Kellogg 336, Caldwell 336, Bonners Ferry 332, Culdesac 326, Cottonwood 325, Grangeville 323, Pomeroy 321, Garfield 303; Walla Walla 298, Kamiah 271, Malden-Pine 263, Nezperce 196, Wenatchee 187, White Bird 181, Endicott 161, Colton 128, Boise 41, Winchester 23.
Bonners Ferry: 68 23-Colin Fairchild, Dane Hathaway; 22-Wade Rice, Seth Rice
Caldwell: 68 25-Evan Arnold; 22- Jake White; 21-Max Martin
Colton: 29 22-Adam Scharnhorst; 7-Lydia Smith
Cottonwood: 69 24-Carson Forsman; 23-Eli Goeckner; 22-Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 67 23-Wyatt Stevens; 22- Samantha Bomar, Sam Presnell
Garfield: 63 22-Jaxson Orr; 21-camerson Merrill; 20-Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 62 22- Wyatt Aiken; 21- Taylor Brandsford; 19- Cody Aiken
Hermiston: 70 24- Haylee Hamilton; 23- Dustin Hamilton, Austin Garberg, Tyler Pearson, Emily Ray
Kamiah: 55 21-Dallon Roberts; 20-Toddy Roberts; 14-Brady Cox
Malden-Pine: 49 22- Gage Skjothaug; 20-Colton Materne; 7-Rylan Horntvedt
Nezperce: 38 19-Colton Thompson, Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 70 24-Steven Bradbury, Brayden Turcott; 22-Alex Powers, Bruce Bradley.
Pomeroy: 67 24-Mason Blachly; 22-Troy Steele; 21- Brady Bott
Troy-Deary 71 25- Tanner Gray; 24-Wyatt Johnson; 22-Fisher gray, Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 65 22-Zane Carver, Rosetta Renwick; 21-Landon Davis
Wallace-Kellogg: 62 23- Griffy Doerschel; 21-Tanner Groves; 18- Parker Goldade, Teagan Goldade
Wenatchee: 42 23-Mason Renslow; 19-Charles Rich
White Bird: 47 20-Trayven Sickels; 15-Kaycen Sickels; 12-Payje Sickels
Winchester: 11 11 Kobe Droegmiller