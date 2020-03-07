Top-seeded Pomeroy girls upset in Washington 1B state semifinal

SPOKANE — Top-seeded Pomeroy, the heir apparent to the Colton High School girls’ Washington 1B dynasty, came up short in a state semifinal Friday at Spokane Arena against Oakesdale, which toppled the Pirates 37-34.
After placing second to Colton the past two years, Pomeroy must settle for a third-place game at 1 p.m. today against Mount Vernon Christian at the same venue. Colton, the winner of 10 of the past 11 titles, was ousted by Garfield-Palouse in the district tournament.
Oakesdale will play for the title against Inchelium at 9 tonight.
Lizzy Perry led the Nighthawks (19-7) with 13 points, and Maddy Dixon paced Pomeroy with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Keely Maves added nine points and four boards.
Pomeroy (22-2) prevailed against Oakesdale in the Feb. 21 district final at Walla Walla, 50-39. But this time around, the Pirates struggled to knock down shots as they made just 24 percent.
The Pirates played well on the defensive end.
“Coming up three points short was tough,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We played the defense that it takes to be successful but we struggled from the outside and it hurt us down the stretch.
“I am proud that my girls battled to the very end. Our goal is to finish our season on a win.”
OAKESDALE (19-7)
Jessie Reed 3 5-6 11, Lizzy Perry 3 8-8 14, Bree Rawls 2 2-2 6, LouEllen Reed 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 0-0 4, Marilla Hockett 0 0-0 0, Julie Baljo 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Rawls 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-16 37.
POMEROY (22-2)
Alyssa Wolf 0 0-0 0, Heidi Heytvelt 1 0-0 2, Sydney Watko 2 0-1 4, Maddy Dixon 3 9-12 16, Keely Maves 3 3-6 9, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 3, Emma Severs 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 12-19 34.
Oakesdale 8 6 13 10—37
Pomeroy 7 5 12 10—34
3-point goals — Dixon, M. Watko.
BOYSKamiah 49, Riverstone 46
CALDWELL — Jace Sams converted two insurance free throws with three seconds left, giving him 18 points for the day, as Kamiah completed a rally against Riverstone International School at Vallivue High School to stay alive in the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament.
The Kubs (18-9) face Oakley at 8:15 a.m. Pacific today in the consolation final to cap their first appearance at State since 2013.
Sams added nine rebounds and five steals, Sam Brisbois contributed 10 points and four assists and Luke Krogh chipped in 10 points and four steals.
Charlie DeBoer led Riverstone with 15 points, including the first eight of the game as his team jumped to a 12-1 lead. The Kubs shot only 9-for-22 from the foul line in the first half.
“Our legs weren’t under us to start the game,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “I’m pretty happy with the outcome. We’ll go for a trophy tomorrow and that’s a big thing for the kids.”
The Kubs rallied in the second quarter behind defensive pressure and wound up inducing 29 turnovers for the game.
KAMIAH (15-10)
Titus Oatman 1 1-2 3, Sam Brisbois 4 2-0 10, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 8, Jace Sams 7 4-9 18, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 3 4-5 10, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-25 49.
RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL-BOISE (18-9)
Charlie DeBoer 6 0-2 15, Spencer Baird 0 2-3 2, Nick Liebich 4 0-2 8, Niko Nenov 2 1-2 5, Walker Coyle 0 0-0 0, Jacoby Smith 6 1-2 13, Joe Wang 1 1-2 3, Ethan Hurt 0 0-0 0, Owen Marchant 0 0-0 0, Ben Hanson-Kaplan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilkin 0 0-0 0, Derek Liebich 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-13 46.
Kamiah 5 20 10 14—49
Riverstone 14 9 14 9—46
3-point goals — DeBoer 3.
Malad 51, Grangeville 37
BOISE — Grangeville got bounced from the Idaho Class 2A tournament with a loss to Malad in a consolation game at Capital High School despite 11 points from Aiden Anderson. Kyle Frei added 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-13), who trailed by seven entering the fourth, where they were outscored 18-11.
Malad (18-10) was led by Davis Larsen’s 12 points and shot 47 percent in the second half. Grangeville shot 32 percent for the game. Dane Lindsley had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
GRANGEVILLE (12-13)
Miles Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Tescher Harris 1 0-0 2, Blake Schoo 3 0-0 6, Aiden Anderson 4 0-0 11, Kyle Frei 3 4-9 10, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 2 0-2 4, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-11 37.
MALAD (18-10)
Trever Howe 3 2-3 9, Bridger Bastian 0 0-0 0, Traven Ward 1 2-3 4, Davis Larsen 5 2-3 12, Colton Ihler 0 0-0 0, Grayson Tripp 4 0-0 9, Chase Richardson 0 0-0 0, Jason Fonnesbeck 0 0-0 0, Peyton Briggs 0 0-0 0, Tom Simpson 3 3-5 9, Jace Williams 2 1-1 6, Riley Cluff 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-15 51.
Grangeville 12 8 6 11—37
Malad 14 9 10 18—51
3-point goals — Anderson 3, Howe, Tripp, Williams.
Carey 57, Timberline 42
CALDWELL, Idaho — Brigham Parke recorded 24 points and seven rebounds as Carey used a late push to get past Timberline in the Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation round at Caldwell High School.
Cameron Summerfield managed 17 points and 12 boards as the Spartans (16-5) were eliminated from postseason play. It was the first time they had been to State since 1972.
Timberline had control of the game as the first half concluded, but the Panthers (18-8) came out of halftime on fire, registering 40 points after intermission.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (16-5)
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 2 0-0 5, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 3 0-0 8, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 2, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 6 5-6 17, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-6 42.
CAREY (18-8)
Dallin Parke 3 9-10 15, Carson Simpson 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 2 2-2 6, Sawyer Mecham 0 0-0 0, Jesus Villanueva 0 0-0 0, Ashton Sparrow 0 0-0 0, Conner Simpson 0 0-0 0, Brigham Parke 8 5-7 24, Tates Squires 4 2-4 10, Wyatt Mecham 0 0-0 0, Eli Cutler 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hennefer 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 18-23 57.
Timberline 9 14 8 11—42
Carey 12 5 13 27—57
3-point goals — Sellers, Brown 2, Parke 3.