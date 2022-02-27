MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s finally has its first perfect record at home — and a memorable win over top-ranked Gonzaga to go with it.
Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds for No. 23 Saint Mary’s, which beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference.
“That’s really special,” Gaels coach Randy Bennett said after his team completed a 16-0 run at McKeon Pavilion. “It’s been hard to get. We lost it one year to Loyola Marymount in our last home game. It’s been something hard to get and we finally got it. Especially when it’s against the No. 1 team in the country, it just makes it … a night you’ll never forget.”
The top six teams in the AP poll all lost, and seven of the top nine; only No. 7 Duke won.
Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game.
“It’s kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the road,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. His team clinched the WCC regular-season title last weekend.
Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first seven shots.
“I wanted to go in the middle of the circle and kiss the logo but people were running on the court so it was difficult,” Tass said.
Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1). Drew Timme had six points and eight rebounds, but shot 2 of 10.
Saint Mary’s had lost seven straight to its rivals from the Pacific Northwest, including five straight at home, before stunning the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga had beaten the Gaels handily two weeks earlier and had won 34 consecutive conference games, 33 by double-digits. But Saint Mary’s never let Gonzaga get comfortable, leading from start to finish while winning their fourth straight since that loss in Spokane.
“They were extremely more aggressive. They got after us and played us really really physical,” Few said of Saint Mary’s. “That was it.”
GONZAGA (24-3)
Holmgren 3-7 0-0 6, Timme 2-10 2-2 6, Bolton 5-10 3-3 16, Nembhard 6-18 2-2 15, Strawther 6-11 1-2 14, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Hickman 0-0 0-0 0, Sallis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-9 57.
SAINT MARY’S (CALIF.) (24-6)
Bowen 2-9 0-0 6, Tass 6-12 1-1 13, Johnson 3-10 3-4 10, Kuhse 7-13 0-0 14, Ducas 3-7 2-2 10, Saxen 3-5 1-1 7, Fotu 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 27-61 7-8 67.
Halftime: Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 36-21. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 5-15 (Bolton 3-4, Nembhard 1-5, Strawther 1-5, Holmgren 0-1), Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 6-16 (Ducas 2-4, Bowen 2-7, Mullins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Fotu 0-1, Kuhse 0-1). Fouled Out: Holmgren. Rebounds: Gonzaga 31 (Timme 8), Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 32 (Johnson 8). Assists: Gonzaga 4 (Timme 2), Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 12 (Bowen, Kuhse 4). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 12, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 13. A: 3,500 (3,500).