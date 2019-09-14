SEATTLE — Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez hit solo home runs, Yoan Moncada drove in four runs and the Chicago White Sox beat Seattle 9-7 on Friday night.
The top half of Chicago’s lineup dominated early in the game as the White Sox snapped a two-game losing streak. The Nos. 1 through 5 batters each reached base safely twice in the first four innings with Moncada getting three hits in that span.
Moncada’s run-scoring triple and Adam Engel’s solo home run put the White Sox up 5-3 and chased starter Yusei Kikuchi (6-10) with two outs in the third. Moncada then cleared the bases with a double for an 8-3 lead after reliever Wade LeBlanc loaded them on two hits and a walk to start the fourth inning.
Tim Anderson continued his run at the batting title as well. The shortstop was 2 for 5 in the game with a double and an RBI single, and improved his average to .334.
The Mariners have lost eight of their last 10.
Kikuchi gave up a solo home run to Abreu in the first. His teammates, however, took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch with one out from Dylan Covey to build a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. But Kikuchi reached 60 pitches on Engel’s third-inning home run and was done for the night.
Shed Long’s two-run single in the fourth and Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run pinch-hit double in the eighth made it 8-7. But Jimenez padded the lead with his 27th homer in the ninth and Alex Colome picked up his sixth save.
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garcia lf 5 1 2 0 Long lf 4 0 2 2
Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Moore ph 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 2 1 1 Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 2
Jimenez dh 4 2 2 1 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 5 1 3 4 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0
Mendick 2b 5 0 2 1 Nola 1b 3 1 0 0
Engel cf 5 1 2 1 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0
Collins c 4 0 0 0 Lewis rf 4 0 1 1
Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 Narvaez dh 5 1 3 1
Bishop pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0
Smith cf 3 1 1 0
Lopes ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Totals 40 9 15 9 Totals 35 7 12 6
Chicago 113 300 001 — 9
Seattle 300 200 020 — 7
E—Crawford (12). DP—Chicago 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B—Anderson (31), Moncada (28), Vogelbach (17). 3B_Moncada (4). HR—Abreu (33), Engel (4), Jimenez (27). SB—Smith 2 (43). SF_Lewis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey 32/3 7 5 5 3 2
Osich W,3-0 21/3 3 0 0 0 3
Marshall H,14 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bummer H,22 2/3 0 2 2 2 0
Colome S,27-28 11/3 2 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Kikuchi L,6-10 21/3 10 5 5 1 1
LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 2 2
Brennan 12/3 0 0 0 0 2
Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 1 1 1 0 1
LeBlanc pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Covey.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T—3:47. A—17,255 (47,943).