SEATTLE — Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez hit solo home runs, Yoan Moncada drove in four runs and the Chicago White Sox beat Seattle 9-7 on Friday night.

The top half of Chicago’s lineup dominated early in the game as the White Sox snapped a two-game losing streak. The Nos. 1 through 5 batters each reached base safely twice in the first four innings with Moncada getting three hits in that span.

Moncada’s run-scoring triple and Adam Engel’s solo home run put the White Sox up 5-3 and chased starter Yusei Kikuchi (6-10) with two outs in the third. Moncada then cleared the bases with a double for an 8-3 lead after reliever Wade LeBlanc loaded them on two hits and a walk to start the fourth inning.

Tim Anderson continued his run at the batting title as well. The shortstop was 2 for 5 in the game with a double and an RBI single, and improved his average to .334.

The Mariners have lost eight of their last 10.

Kikuchi gave up a solo home run to Abreu in the first. His teammates, however, took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch with one out from Dylan Covey to build a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. But Kikuchi reached 60 pitches on Engel’s third-inning home run and was done for the night.

Shed Long’s two-run single in the fourth and Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run pinch-hit double in the eighth made it 8-7. But Jimenez padded the lead with his 27th homer in the ninth and Alex Colome picked up his sixth save.

Chicago Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Garcia lf 5 1 2 0 Long lf 4 0 2 2

Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Moore ph 0 0 0 0

Abreu 1b 4 2 1 1 Vogelbach ph 1 0 1 2

Jimenez dh 4 2 2 1 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0

Moncada 3b 5 1 3 4 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0

Mendick 2b 5 0 2 1 Nola 1b 3 1 0 0

Engel cf 5 1 2 1 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0

Collins c 4 0 0 0 Lewis rf 4 0 1 1

Cordell rf 3 1 1 0 Narvaez dh 5 1 3 1

Bishop pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Murphy c 4 1 2 0

Gordon 2b 4 0 2 0

Smith cf 3 1 1 0

Lopes ph-lf 0 1 0 0

Totals 40 9 15 9 Totals 35 7 12 6

Chicago 113 300 001 — 9

Seattle 300 200 020 — 7

E—Crawford (12). DP—Chicago 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B—Anderson (31), Moncada (28), Vogelbach (17). 3B_Moncada (4). HR—Abreu (33), Engel (4), Jimenez (27). SB—Smith 2 (43). SF_Lewis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Covey 32/3 7 5 5 3 2

Osich W,3-0 21/3 3 0 0 0 3

Marshall H,14 1 0 0 0 1 0

Bummer H,22 2/3 0 2 2 2 0

Colome S,27-28 11/3 2 0 0 1 1

Seattle

Kikuchi L,6-10 21/3 10 5 5 1 1

LeBlanc 2 3 3 3 2 2

Brennan 12/3 0 0 0 0 2

Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2

Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Adams 1 1 1 1 0 1

LeBlanc pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Covey.

Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T—3:47. A—17,255 (47,943).

