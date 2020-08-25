The 2020 football season is shaping up to be unlike any seen in recent history.
With the cancellation or postponement of fall seasons by teams like Moscow, Pullman and Clarkston because of COVID-19, gone are many of the biggest annual rivalries in the area.
Teams like Lewiston and Clarkston, for example, have played each other well over 100 times. And the Moscow vs.Pullman Border Battle reached a renewed significance last season with the Bears’ first win in nearly 10 years. Those games won’t happen this year.
Nevertheless, the season is still on for most schools in Idaho — at least for now.
Here’s a look at some of the top games coming up:
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, Oct. 23
The lone “big” school on this list, Lewiston is set to face Coeur d’Alene High on Oct. 23 at home in a showdown of north-central Idaho vs. north Idaho.
With no Clarkston or Moscow on the schedule, this could be the biggest game of the season for the Bengals. The last time Lewiston beat the Vikings was a 55-51 shootout in 2016.
Kendrick at Deary, Oct. 16
One rivalry that’s still on this season? Kendrick vs. Deary.
The Tigers and Mustangs regularly put together crowds that rival their large-school counterparts — at least during non-coronavirus times. Last year’s contest wasn’t close as Kendrick dismantled Deary 76-14. But with the Mustangs on the rise under new coach Daryl Stavros, and Kendrick rebuilding after the loss of three superstar seniors, this rivalry is primed for a rebound.
Potlatch at Prairie, Sept. 25
The perennial-power Prairie Pirates (that’s a lot of Ps) could probably fill out this list with their slate. After all, they’re often the top game on the schedule for anyone they go up against.
Prairie, the defending Idaho Class 1A Division I football state champs, could face the most resistance from Potlatch, last year’s second-place team in the Whitepine League’s Division 1.
This is one game both sides are sure to have circled.
Troy at Genesee, Oct. 2
Sitting less than 20 miles apart, Troy and Genesee might have the most evenly matched rivalry in the area in recent years.
Since 2014, the Trojans and Bulldogs each are 3-3 against each other. Troy won last year’s contest 34-22.