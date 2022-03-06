NAMPA, Idaho — They triumphed so decisively — not just in this game but all season — that a wild celebration would have seemed forced. For the most part, they celebrated with smiles.
The undefeated Lapwai Wildcats finessed a foregone conclusion into reality Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center, swatting Kamiah 88-46 and repeating as champion of the Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball tournament.
Kase Wynott scored 30 points to finish with 79 in the three-day event. Titus Yearout and Kross Taylor capped their Wildcat careers with 21- and 20-point performances, respectively, as Lapwai pushed its season record to 26-0 and its overall win streak to 36 games.
“To go back-to-back, it just means the world to us,” third-year Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “We’re looking forward to next year. That’s all we do — we go to the next year.”
If there had been any doubt about the top-seeded Wildcats’ gaping margin for error, they assuaged it with one of their finest displays of pure shooting, connecting from inside and outside and relegating their signature defensive pressure to second billing.
They shot 64 percent overall and 54 percent from 3-point range, with Wynott going 13-for-17 and 4-for-8, respectively, in those categories.
“Yesterday, we didn’t shoot the ball as well,” Eastman said of a 79-43 semifinal win Friday against Logos at Vallivue High School. “So, today, we knew we really had to (improve) that.
“I think our experience from last time helped,” he said, alluding to the Idaho Center, where the state championship games are staged each year. “Last time we were here, we had two guys shoot the ball really well. We were confident we’d shoot the ball well today.”
It was Lapwai’s fourth win of the season against Kamiah, a fellow Whitepine League school that seemed to know how to take down the Cats — holding its turnovers to 11, for example — but couldn’t come close to doing it. Lapwai led 41-21 at halftime and erupted for 28 points in the third quarter.
The second-seeded Kubs finish 20-7.
Led by six seniors, including Yearout and Taylor, the Wildcats crafted their first unbeaten season since 1988-89, capturing their fourth state title in the past six years and their 12th overall. They duplicated the Lapwai girls state title of two weeks ago and, with a longer history as a sanctioned sport, bettered the girls’ all-time total of 11.
Wynott’s only a sophomore and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (eight points and two 3-pointers in this game) is a junior, meaning the Cats likely will have firepower again in 2022-23.
“Kase showed hands-down why he’s is one of the best players in the state of Idaho,” Eastman said of Wynott. “Not just his offense. He also rebounds the ball very well. He’s very unselfish, and he has such a bright future ahead of him. He’s going to be one of our leaders going into next year.”
Yearout, who produced eight of Lapwai’s first 11 points, shot 7-for-9, hit three 3s, and six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the type of diverse performance he’ll try to bring to the University of Idaho next season. Taylor also made three from distance.
David Kludt paced Kamiah with 11 points and six rebounds, and Everett Skinner added 10 points. The Kubs took care of the ball, especially early, but got outrebounded 28-13 and shot 35 percent, including 4-for-22 from beyond the arc.
KAMIAH (20-7)
Kaden DeGroot 2 0-0 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Jaydon Crowe 0 0-0 0, Lukas Krogh 4 0-1 8, David Kludt 4 2-3 11, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 3-3 10, Brady Cox 2 0-0 4, Kavan Mercer 3 0-1 8, William Millage 0 0-0 0, Kolby Hix 0 0-0 0, Rehan Hkour 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-10 46.
LAPWAI (26-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 8, Titus Yearout 7 4-4 21, Kross Taylor 7 3-4 20, Mason Brown 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Dillon White 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 0 0-0 0, Jalisco Miles 0 0-0 0, Joey Payne 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-2 2, Chris Bohnee 0 0-0 0, Kase Wynott 13 0-0 30. Totals 34 7-11 88.
Kamiah 13 8 12 13—46
Lapwai 20 21 28 19—88
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Kludt, Skinner, Wynott 4, Yearout 3, Taylor 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Payne.