MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s baketball team dropped its third consecutive game against Portland State on Thursday, this time 79-68, in the next-to-last regular-season game in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vikings (12-15, 10-9) had four players in double figures, paced by Marlon Ruffin’s 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Ezekiel Alley added 15 points. Thomas contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Carter III had 11 points before fouling out.
The Vandals (8-21, 5-14) were paced by senior guard Trevante Anderson, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Mikey Dixon finished with 10 points.
The game saw 24 lead changes in total and Idaho held a lead as large as three points on two different occasions in the second half. However, Portland State went up for good on a Khalid Thomas layup with 3:05 to go in the game to make it 68-67. The Vikings outscored the Vandals 13-1 down the stretch.
In that span, Idaho missed its final seven shots from the field, and only scored on an Anderson free throw with 1:18 to bring it within 72-68.
Idaho could not take care of the ball, giving it up 22 times. Portland State shot the ball well, going 31-for-64 (48.4 percent) from the field, including 17-of-31 (54.8 percent) in the second half. Meanwhile, the Vandals were just 23-for-58 (39.7 percent) from the field, including 9-of-30 (30 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
“You can’t turn the ball over 22 times,” coach Zac Claus said. “You have to be able to sit down and get stops. You have to make free throws and you have to make unselfish plays. We lost because of those things.”
The Vikings held a 54-34 advantage in points in the paint, 22-10 in fast-break points, 19-9 in points off turnovers and 26-20 in bench points.
“It’s March. You have to find it within you to play through a little fatigue,” Claus said. “We are no different than anyone else.”
Idaho will close out its regular season at 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Northern Arizona.
PORTLAND ST. (12-15, 10-9)
Thomas 6-13 1-1 14, Alley 7-15 0-0 15, Burke 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 3-6 4-6 11, Squire 4-7 0-0 9, Eyman 1-4 1-2 3, Ruffin 7-10 5-9 19, Starks 0-4 0-0 0, Dawson 1-1 2-3 4, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 13-21 79.
IDAHO (8-21, 5-14)
Christensen 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 6-16 11-15 24, Dixon 3-15 4-4 10, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 2-5 0-2 6, Pepple 8-10 1-1 17, King 1-5 1-1 3, Kilgore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 17-23 68.
Halftime: Idaho, 38-36. 3-Point Goals: Portland St. 4-15 (Thomas 1-2, Carter 1-3, Squire 1-3, Alley 1-4, Burke 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Starks 0-1), Idaho 5-15 (Salih 2-4, Smith 2-4, Anderson 1-5, Dixon 0-1, King 0-1). Fouled Out: Carter, Starks. Rebounds: Portland St. 24 (Thomas 11), Idaho 37 (Anderson 10). Assists: Portland St. 11 (Burke 4), Idaho 11 (Anderson, Dixon 3). Total Fouls: Portland St. 25, Idaho 22. A: 1,231 (4,200).