SEATTLE — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 left and had two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Thursday in their first game in almost three weeks.
Johnny Gaudreau added two goals and assisted on the game-winner to give the Flames their first victory since Dec. 3. Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which handed Seattle its fourth consecutive loss and second in two nights.
“Even with everything going on, there’s no reason why we couldn’t come in here and beat a team that played last night,” Tkachuk said.
It was the Flames’ first game since Dec. 11 because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty members of the team and coach Darryl Sutter were among 33 Calgary personnel who tested positive for the coronavirus during the team’s 19 days off.
The rust showed, as Sutter noted: “I’m not making an excuse here, but if you had 19 days off you wouldn’t be very good out there.”
The Flames were chippy, with play stopping several times to break up scrums, and weren’t as tight on defense as goaltender Jacob Markstrom might have hoped as the teams combined for four goals in the final four minutes.
“I think that we thought it would be a lot better, but we found a way to win,” Tkachuk said. “And that was the most important thing, getting back in the win column here. It was ugly, especially late — that’s not the type of team we are, giving up four — but we found a way.”
Former Flames captain Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists in his first game against his old team, and Calle Jarnkrok added a goal and two assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, which got two assists from Colin Blackwell.
Giordano walked away disappointed after the Kraken lost for the seventh time in eight games.
“At the end of the day, you can’t keep looking at silver linings,” the captain said. “It’s 32 or 31 games into the season. Up to a certain point, we’re doing the right things. We have to find ways to win games. I don’t think anyone’s overwhelmed us in this league. We have to turn it the other way where we’re finding ways to win games instead of being on the other end of it.”
NOTES — Seattle forward Jaden Schwartz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Kole Lind was added to the lineup from the taxi squad.
Calgary 1 2 3 — 6
Seattle 1 1 2 — 4
First Period: 1, Seattle, Giordano 4 (Jarnkrok, Blackwell), 5:48. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 11 (Zadorov, Tkachuk), 9:46. Penalties: Monahan, CGY (Cross Checking), 1:55; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Delay of Game), 10:36; Andersson, CGY (Holding), 18:23.
Second Period: 3, Seattle, Jarnkrok 3 (McCann, Giordano), 0:09 (pp). 4, Calgary, Gaudreau 12 (Monahan, Tkachuk), 3:54 (pp). 5, Calgary, Lucic 8 (Tanev), 14:56. Penalties: McCormick, SEA (Cross Checking), 3:26; Lucic, CGY (Roughing), 8:29; Borgen, SEA (Roughing), 8:29; Soucy, SEA (Interference), 15:41; Larsson, SEA (Holding), 16:48.
Third Period: 6, Seattle, Gourde 8 (Jarnkrok, Blackwell), 4:59. 7, Calgary, Mangiapane 18 (Kylington, Hanifin), 16:51 (pp). 8, Seattle, McCann 13 (Giordano, Eberle), 17:21. 9, Calgary, Tkachuk 13 (Gaudreau), 17:34. 10, Calgary, Hanifin 3, 19:40 (en). Penalties: Gourde, SEA (High Sticking), 15:24.
Shots on Goal: Calgary 15-14-11—40. Seattle 10-7-5—22.
Power-play opportunities: Calgary 2 of 5; Seattle 1 of 2.
Goalies: Calgary, Markstrom 11-6-5 (22 shots-18 saves). Seattle, Driedger 3-4-0 (39-34).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:34.