Lapwai High boys’ basketball coach Zachary Eastman first saw Titus Yearout play four years ago, when he was in the sixth grade.
Eastman was a youth referee at the time, and “I could already tell he was going to be a great basketball player,” Eastman said. “As a young kid, he could already go left, go right and shoot 3s.”
Yearout put all of those skills to use in his recent 33-point performance to help Lapwai beat Genesis Prep 61-57. Online Tribune readers voted the sophomore guard Prep Athlete of the Week.
Eastman said Yearout is hitting just under 90 percent of his foul shots and may go on to be one of the best foul shooters in Lapwai history. Yearout went 10-for-11 against Genesis Prep.
“His free throw shooting just comes from constant work,” Eastman said. “He calls me the night before practice and asks, ‘Coach, can we work out before school?’”
The two will meet at the gym at 6 a.m., practicing until school starts at 8 a.m.
“And then we practice after school, and he stays another two hours after that,” Eastman said. “He’ll stay about five to six hours a day in the gym. I have to shut the lights out for him to leave.”
Yearout credited his father for instilling his work ethic.
“Ever since I was little, I always had a basketball in my hand,” Yearout said.
Eastman called Yearout a “leader in the community.”
“Every kid looks up to him,” Eastman said. “He’s the oldest of eight kids, so he’s constantly being looked up to. He respects our elders and he takes school very seriously. I can’t say anything bad about the kid. He works hard on and off the court and the college coach that gets Titus is going to love to have this kid.”
