Every time the Lapwai girls’ basketball team broke its huddle this season, the Wildcats chanted the same thing.
“Family.”
And they meant it — this year’s team featured two sets of sisters and a pair of cousins.
Those relations are as follows: Junior Glory Sobotta and sophomore Grace Sobotta are sisters (and their uncle, Josh Leighton, is an assistant); senior Julia Gould and freshman Lauren Gould are sisters; and sophomore Sayq’is Greene and junior Jordan Shawl are cousins.
Perhaps that helped them win the Idaho Class 1A Division I state title Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa, where they defeated Prairie 46-40.
Their coach, Ada Marks, said she certainly thinks so — and her players seemed to agree.
Grace noted the interweaving “bonds” among team members and Glory recalled how young they all began playing together.
“Like since we were little,” Glory said. “Like in Boys and Girls Club.”
That actually was where Marks began coaching Lauren when she was in the second grade.
“So she’s been my coach ever since,” Lauren said.
Does that make the coach like family too? Yeah, Lauren nodded.
Julia always had hoped to play with Lauren — something the two never had been able to do before (but something Julia knew her younger sister had the talent to do).
“I’m just super proud of her,” Julia said.
So was Jackie McArthur, Julia and Lauren’s mom.
“For us, it’s just been a blessing and privilege that the sisters can play together,” McArthur said. “It’s also more stressful too, just having two kids out there.”
After Lapwai rallied from a seven-point deficit at halftime in the state title game, the other mother of two players on the team, Angel Sobotta, called the win “emotional.” Before the game, Angel had said prayers for Lapwai’s players, for the refs, “and for victory.”
The state title was Lapwai’s 10th. That’s the most of any prep basketball team in Idaho — boys or girls.
“We all wanted the same goal, which is just a state title,” Sayq’is said, “and being able to play with (Jordan) the last couple years, it’s just something special and something I want to hold on to forever.”
Jordan said Sayq’is is like a sister — someone she can count on when things get tough.
“And when you’re down or you need someone to pick you up,” Jordan added, “you always have someone to lean on.”
The Wildcats leaned on a different leading scorer each game at State — with Grace (14 points), KC Lussoro (16 points) and Glory (17 points) respectively leading them in their opener, the semifinal round and the title game.
Although Lussoro doesn’t have any sisters or cousins on the team, she feels like she does.
“Our community is kind of small and when you grow up in a small town, you just grow up knowing each other,” she said.
“So we all know we’re a family.”
