Title No. 10 for the ’Cats

The Lapwai girls basketball victoriously embraces after their 46-40 win against Prairie in the Class 1A D1 Idaho High School Girls State Basketball Tournament Championship at Ford Idaho Center on Saturday in Nampa.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

