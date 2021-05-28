Lewis-Clark State and Faulkner have met nine times in previous Series, but this is the first time they will meet in an opening-round game. This will be the Warriors’ 39th Series, and Faulkner will be the 37th different opponent LCSC has played in its opening game.
The Warriors have opened against two teams twice, Lee and Lubbock Christian.
It marks the first time since 2007 that former champions will meet each other in the opening round. That year, the 1995 champ, Bellevue, defeated 2004 titlist Cumberland 12-10.