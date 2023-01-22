STOCKTON, Calif. — Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half, including 18 consecutive points during one stretch, as No. 6 Gonzaga pulled away in the closing minutes for a 99-90 win Saturday against Pacific.

Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) rebounded after seeing its 75-game home win streak come to an end with Thursday’s stunning loss to Loyola Marymount. It wasn’t the strongest defensive effort by the Bulldogs, but Timme and fellow forward Anton Watson were unstoppable on the interior.

