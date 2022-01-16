SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.
The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in scoring and field-goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7 percent from the field (44-for-75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).
Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14-for-18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside. The 6-foot-10 junior came out of the game with 8:48 remaining. Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top pick in this year’s NBA draft, had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“It’s amazing how easy he scores it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Timme. “He had a lot of traffic in there today. He’s unbelievable. He’s been an elite scorer in all of college basketball the last two years. And guys are doing a good job finding him.”
Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara, but the WCC’s leading scorer connected on just 6 of 16 shots.
The Broncos entered the day ranked 15th nationally in field-goal percentage (49.1 percent), but they were held to just 39.7 percent shooting as the Bulldogs did not allow anything easy inside.
Gonzaga displayed its offensive firepower with a 27-5 first-half run that broke the game open.
GONZAGA (13-2)
Holmgren 3-6 4-4 11, Timme 14-18 3-5 32, Bolton 4-7 2-2 12, Nembhard 7-12 3-3 19, Strawther 2-5 0-1 4, Hickman 5-10 0-0 14, Watson 4-6 2-3 11, Sallis 3-6 1-1 7, Gregg 0-2 0-0 0, Arlauskas 1-1 0-0 2, Lang 1-2 0-0 3, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-75 15-19 115.
SANTA CLARA (11-6)
Braun 5-9 0-1 11, Justice 5-13 0-0 13, Vrankic 3-8 0-0 6, Pipes 5-11 0-0 10, J.Williams 6-16 3-4 17, Stewart 2-7 4-4 8, G.Williams 3-8 2-4 10, Holt 1-3 4-6 6, Tongue 1-3 0-2 2, Tomley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-78 13-21 83.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 60-41. 3-Point Goals: Gonzaga 12-26 (Hickman 4-8, Bolton 2-3, Nembhard 2-5, Watson 1-1, Holmgren 1-2, Lang 1-2, Timme 1-2, Gregg 0-1, Strawther 0-2), Santa Clara 8-26 (Justice 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, J.Williams 2-4, Braun 1-3, Holt 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Tongue 0-2, Pipes 0-4). Rebounds: Gonzaga 46 (Holmgren, Watson 11), Santa Clara 35 (Holt 7). Assists: Gonzaga 26 (Bolton 7), Santa Clara 12 (J.Williams 4). Total Fouls: Gonzaga 22, Santa Clara 18. A: 1,100.