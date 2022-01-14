SPOKANE — Coach Mark Few of No. 2 Gonzaga is always on his players to pick up the pace in games, and the Zags are doing their best to comply.
Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting as Gonzaga beat rival BYU 110-84 on Thursday to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games.
Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 West Coast), which shot 69 percent in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
“Coach is always on us to push the ball, make it a high-possession game,” Timme said. “It’s just what we’ve always done here.
“We put up 100-some points and we are not satisfied with that. We can do better.”
Alex Barcello scored 19 points to lead BYU (14-4, 2-1), which was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in February 2020. The Zags have won 23 conference games in a row since, also the longest streak in the nation.
Caleb Lohner added 17 points for the Cougars, who shot just 43 percent but made 13 3-pointers.
BYU jumped to an early 18-16 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-4 run — 11 points by Nembhard — to take a 31-22 lead midway through a fast-paced first half.
After BYU’s Barcello hit a 3-pointer, Gonzaga went off on a 15-2 run to build a 46-27 lead.
Gonzaga withstood a late 3-point barrage by BYU to lead 61-49 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 68 percent (23 of 34) in the first and made 10-of-15 from 3-point range. BYU wasn’t far behind, shooting 50 percent and also making 10 3-pointers in the first.
Gonzaga shot better in the second, making 71.4 percent of their shots.
“We were awesome on offense tonight,” Few said after the Zags sank 43 of 62 shots, including 11-of-21 from 3-point range.
Timme, a player of the year candidate, was extremely efficient, Few said.
“Just to have a guy who can literally deliver on the block is an incredible asset to have,” Few said.
BYU (14-3)
Lohner 7-10 1-1 17, Traore 4-7 0-0 8, Barcello 7-14 1-1 19, Knell 2-5 0-0 5, Lucas 4-11 0-0 10, George 2-11 2-2 8, Knight 2-8 3-6 8, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Ally Atiki 2-3 0-0 4, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 7-10 84.
GONZAGA (13-2)
Holmgren 5-7 0-1 12, Timme 13-14 4-4 30, Bolton 1-3 1-2 4, Nembhard 8-13 2-2 22, Strawther 7-10 3-4 20, Hickman 1-2 1-2 4, Watson 4-5 1-3 9, Sallis 4-6 0-0 8, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 43-62 13-20 110.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 61-49. 3-Point Goals: BYU 13-29 (Barcello 4-6, Lohner 2-3, Lucas 2-3, George 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Knell 1-2, Knight 1-5, Traore 0-1), Gonzaga 11-21 (Nembhard 4-6, Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-3, Hickman 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Few 0-1, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1). Fouled Out: Ally Atiki. Rebounds: BYU 27 (Traore 7), Gonzaga 30 (Holmgren 7). Assists: BYU 11 (Barcello, Lucas 4), Gonzaga 28 (Nembhard 12). Total Fouls: BYU 21, Gonzaga 16. A: 6,000.