Drew Timme could have left for the NBA after leading Gonzaga into last season’s national title game. He likely would have been drafted and gone on to have a solid career.
But Timme wanted more. Certainly, a chance to finish off a championship run, but also to work one more season with coach Mark Few.
There was an added benefit too: Timme was the lone unanimous selection by a 63-person media panel on The Associated Press’ preseason All-America team released Monday. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“I love it here. It’s a great place. It’s where I want to be,” Timme said. “When I do something, I feel like I have to be the best version of myself and I felt like there are some things I needed to work on in order to accomplish that. ”
Timme transformed from a freshman backup to one of the nation’s best big men last season, earning second-team All-America honors. He was a key cog in Gonzaga’s return to the NCAA title game, averaging 19 points and 7.0 rebounds while creating matchup problems for almost every team the Zags faced.
The 6-foot-10 forward can shoot from the perimeter, post up smaller players, is an adept passer and has excellent footwork, attributes that had him projected to go late in the first round or early in the second of the NBA draft.
Timme’s return was a key to Gonzaga being voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 despite losing several key players.
“I think what will be new, unique, is how fast we’ll be able to learn and put together such a new group,” Timme said. “I don’t think there’s been a group that’s come through GU that’s been so young and lost so much.”