SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 11 Gonzaga beat Montana 85-75 on Tuesday for its 72nd straight home victory.

Gonzaga’s home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak since the expansion of the NCAA tournament in 1985 and the longest since Lamar’s 80-game run from 1978-84.

