Idaho Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) and Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Ben Bertram (54) during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Idaho Vandals wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (1) runs the ball against Montana Grizzlies safety Jaxon Lee (25) during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Idaho’s 30-23 win against Montana on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium signifies a real culture shift for the team.
The win garnered the Vandals a No. 17 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision media poll, along with Hayden Hatten and Gevani McCoy earning individual honors for their performances.
Hatten earned the FCS national player of the week award after notching nine catches for 149 yards and two scores. McCoy earned Big Sky co-offensive player of the week honors as he went 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two scores.
As the Little Brown Stein trophy makes its way back to Moscow for the first time since 1999, Idaho gets to celebrate some hardware for the first time since its 61-50 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory against Colorado State in 2016. But coach Jason Eck knows the team has a long way to go before the season ends.
However, as a reporter and a viewer, it’s due time we give Idaho its flowers for how well it’s played in 2022 and how quickly the ship has turned.
Expectations weren’t high coming in, and I mean, how could they be? When a program has had just one winning season in the last decade, expectations tend to sit on the floor.
When it was announced that Eck would be taking over, there was some optimism in the air due to his success everywhere he’s been.
But he’s never been a head coach, so the question was, how would he do? So far, so good, I’d say.
His impact is starting to be felt by all the players on the roster. Even when they’re not asked directly about him, they find a way to praise what he’s done for the program, especially the seniors.
Seniors Roshaun Johnson, Logan Floyd, and Connor Whitney have seen the worst when it comes to Idaho football. They’ve seen blowout losses, blown leads, and a less-than-packed Kibbie Dome for home games.
For this turnaround to happen at such a rapid pace, it must be a real wake-up call knowing they had it in them to win all along.
When you break down Idaho’s philosophy as a whole, it doesn’t do anything special. Offensively, they lull you to sleep with the run game, which allows McCoy to take occasional shots downfield. This in turn allows them to possess the ball for a Football Championship Subdivision-leading 37 minutes per game.
On defense, the Vandals stop the run and get turnovers. They are currently plus-9 in turnover margin.
When seeing what Idaho does on paper, the first thing you think is playing mistake-free football is the key to winning at any level. But what makes what the Vandals are doing so impressive is that they do it week in and week out.
That begs the question, how is Idaho playing so well and not making any mistakes? It really comes down to belief.
Idaho teams in the past seemed to lack the belief necessary to produce a winning product. But ever since coach Eck took over, the Vandals are winning and believing.