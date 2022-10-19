Time for Cougars to regroup

Washington State coach Jake Dickert, left, shakes hands with Oregon coach Dan Lanning after a Sept. 24 Pac-12 conference game at Gesa Field. After starting 3-0, the Cougars have lost three of their past four games to limp into this week’s bye week.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Coming off a deflating 24-10 loss to Oregon State, Washington State’s magical win against then-No. 19 Wisconsin a month ago almost feels like it came in a different season.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) limped into their bye week having lost three of their past four games and that signature win against the Badgers looks less impressive than ever after they fired coach Paul Chryst and have just one win against a Power Five team in seven games.

