In Tuesday’s season debut for Lewiston’s boys’ soccer team, visiting Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene capitalized on a slow start by the Bengals to build a commanding lead and held them scoreless in a 5-0 victory at Walker Field.
Lewiston coach Jace Kessler repeatedly credited the Timberwolves’ “physicality” at close quarters on the field as a decisive factor in their favor.
“It was a bit of a learning curve,” he said. “We did not come in prepared for the level of physicality that was there, and that’s a lot of my fault.”
Forwards Bryce Allred and Landon Lee led up the Lake City offense, combining for four of the team’s five goals, while Timberwolf goalkeeper Tyler Allred saved all four Bengal shots he faced.
Bryce Allred put the Timberwolves (2-0) on the board with a goal off an assist from Lee seven minutes in, and three more Lake City goals in rapid succession spanning from the 21st to 28th minutes gave the game the complexion of a runaway.
Lewiston (0-1) found its feet as the game approached the half-hour mark, and the teams made fairly even exchanges of possession during the 53-minute scoreless stretch that ensued. Bengal goalie Nikko Vega notched 10 saves on the day, including an impressive knee-deflection of a close-range shot early in the second half. His efforts helped stall Lake City from building further on its lead until a Landon Lee header off a corner kick from Bryce Allred in the 71st minute moved the scoreboard for the final time.
Lewiston moved the ball downfield regularly during the second half, but struggled to gain clear looks at the net.
“We started with a strong lineup and got the formation right, and were able to control the midfield early to earn our share of possession,” Lake City coach Alan Rich said. “We are still experimenting with our defensive options, but the two different groups we had on the field in both halves were very solid defensively. I’m pleased with the result and the style of soccer we were able to execute today.”
Within the Lewiston roster, Kessler had high praise for the efforts of center back Kyson Barden.
“(Barden) stepped up, especially in that second half, and he played a really good game,” Kessler said, “so hopefully we see that in the future from him.”
As a team, Kessler said “finishing” in the opponent’s goal zone as a major focus for the Bengals moving forward.
“We’d been practicing a lot and working inside the 18-yard box, but it didn’t quite work out today,” he said. “I thought we had three chances that should’ve gone in the back of the net.”
Lewiston returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, playing host to Coeur d’Alene in another league game at Walker Field.
Lake City 4 1—5
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City — Bryce Allred (Landon Lee), 7th
Lake City — Allred, 21st
Lake City — Allred (Lee), 26th
Lake City — Walker Jump, 28th
Lake City — Lee (Allred), 71st
Shots — Lewiston 5, Lake City 15
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 10, Lake City: Tyler Allred 4.
Wendt can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com.