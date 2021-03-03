Timberline hopes to ride late-season momentum

It’s easy to rattle off a few details about every one of Timberline’s state tournament berths, but that’s not just because the team from Weippe is only taking its third such sojourn.
Each one has been monumental in one way or another, and this year’s trek south falls in line.
These Spartans (12-9) had to survive three elimination games in their district tournament, including two against No. 1 seed Deary, and had to perfectly execute a game-winning play to keep its season alive. Last year’s team won the program’s first district championship and qualified for the tourney for the first time in 48 years. And the first Spartans team to reach State won the title, way back in 1972.
So it’s a big deal when Timberline makes it this far.
“The community really gets behind us when things start going well,” Spartans coach Jason Hunter said. “One of my players said, ‘I was at the gas pumps and somebody bought my gas.’ In small towns, that’s kind of a cool thing that can happen when there’s some success.”
The back-to-back Whitepine League champs open the Class 1A Division II tournament at 6 p.m. today against Richfield at Caldwell High School. It’s a chance for Timberline to prove its win-loss record is not indicative of its capabilities, and an opportunity to use lessons learned from last year’s disappointing two-and-out trip.
“A bunch of hard-working kids that have kind of come together are peaking at the right time, I think,” Hunter said.
Timberline has hovered around the .500 mark all season and, in fact, didn’t clear the threshold until Feb. 11 — game No. 15 of the season. But some of the Spartans’ early losses came against the likes of Prairie and Lapwai, which are participating in the Class 1A Division I state tourney this week and which “were bigger than us and better than us,” Hunter said. “But we learned from those.”
The Spartans ultimately finished second in the Whitepine League standings and, after a first-round loss, won three loser-out games at districts. The second of those three ended after Chase Hunter lobbed an inbounds pass to teammate Rylan Larson, who put the alley-oop up and in with three seconds left to give Timberline a stunning 40-39 win against the Mustangs.
“Once we pulled that off, to be honest, the boys were just like, ‘We’re winning this thing. There’s no way we’re losing this (next) game,’” Jason Hunter said. “There was just a ton of confidence.”
The Spartans upset the Mustangs again the next night to claim their berth.
Timberline was outscored 136-92 in its two losses in 2020 at the state tournament, getting blitzed by high-scoring North Gem and losing steam in the second half against Carey. But Jason Hunter learned from those losses, and hopes to impart that wisdom onto this year’s team. All but two of this year’s players were on last year’s trip.
The officiating is looser, Hunter said, adding that many teams he watched in Caldwell played at a faster pace than his Spartans.
Timberline grinds it out on offense and averages 47.8 points per game, the second-fewest among the eight teams in the field.
“We have to control the tempo of the game in order to be successful,” Hunter said.
Richfield (13-10) is at State for the first time since 2009. The Tigers, who play in the Sawtooth Conference, beat Council in a play-in game to qualify. They’re led by sophomore guard Carson Perkes, one of seven underclassmen on the roster.
“The offense runs through him mostly,” Jason Hunter said. “They like to run a motion offense and attack and they’ll leak a guy out and try to throw a cherry-pick for a layup.”
Timberline is playing with house money given the rarity of its trips to State. But maybe there’s some magic left in these Spartans.
“The greatest thing right now is that the kids are so proud, the community’s proud and in a year where it’s been so hard with COVID, that’s just really been a blessing for us,” Hunter said. “It’s nice to have a feel-good moment amongst the rest of it.”
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.