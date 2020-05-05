Tim Sperber hanging up his whistle

Tim Sperber has worn many hats in his 30-plus years as a football coach.
He’s worn several off the field as well, from volunteer firefighter, to mayor of Genesee to principal at Whitman Elementary School in Lewiston, and many more.
But earlier this year, Sperper decided to hang one of those hats up. Sperber is retiring as Genesee’s football coach after his second stint with the team.
“For me it was time to step away,” said Sperber, who first manned the Bulldogs’ sideline in 1990 and joined the team again in 2016. “... I’m one of those (guys) that if you’re going to coach football, (it’s) a year-round job. You gotta get kids bigger and stronger, weight room and all that kind of stuff.
“It was like, ‘OK, ‘it’s time for somebody else (to step in).’ ”
Sperber, 54, led Genesee to the state title game in 2017, where they fell to Prairie and finished the season 10-1.
He said the most recent years were some of the best in part because he got to coach his son, Dillon — named after the city in Montana where Sperber played his college football at Montana Western.
In fact, Sperber coached Dillon and many of his other players ever since their flag football days in elementary school. It made for a special bond even though their final season was a down year on the field; the Bulldogs finished last season 1-8.
“I was able to coach those kids for a long time,” Sperber said. “It was pretty special to have those kids for that many years. Not everybody gets to do that.”
Coaching has taken Sperber all over northern Idaho and even to western Washington ever since his first stop as an assistant at Post Falls in 1986. The next year he was with his alma mater, Coeur d’Alene, and then Moscow in ’88.
He first joined Genesee as an assistant in ’90 and got the head coaching gig in ’90.
In ’92, he was an assistant at Colton for the legendary Ray Hobbs (whom Pullman’s football field is named for) and later led the Wildcats for nine years from ’97-05.
And in between, he had a stop at Lapwai.
Sperber has been around the small-school football fields for so long that in recent years, he’s coached against the sons of players he used to coach. Players like Lapwai standout Titus Yearout, who is the son of Abraham Yearout, an all-state wide receiver for Sperber back in the day.
“Some of those kids, you can tell whose kid it is by the way they ran or the similarities in the way they look,” Sperber said. “It’s always been the kids who kept me doing it.”
Sperber never won a state title, but at Lapwai in 1995 and at Colton in ’97, Sperber took his teams to the state championship.
His Lapwai team went 10-1 one year after going 0-9.
“We made T-shirts that said ‘Worst to first,’ ” Sperber said. “I still have mine.”
Sperber jokes that he’s leaving the coaching world at the right time. He doesn’t know if he’d be able to stand not being able to be with his players in the weight room because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Being away from his 400 elementary kids and the staff at Whitman Elementary is hard enough.
Off the field, Sperber has also spent time as athletic director at Lewiston High and he currently teaches a seminar course at Lewis-Clark State College, in addition to his job as principal at Whitman.
And he still serves as a volunteer EMT and firefighter in Genesee. These days, his son, Dillon, works alongside him.
“For his senior project, he is in the EMT class in Moscow,” Sperber said. “We go on ambulance calls and fire calls together, and that’s pretty cool. I’ll continue to do that for the near future. That still keeps me busy.”
But he might need to find something else to help keep him busy by the time football season rolls around again.
“I’m not sure I’ll be OK,” Sperber said with a laugh. “Who knows what’s going to happen this fall — I might lose my mind.
“I might have to find something to do. A new hobby.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.