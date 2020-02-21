SPOKANE — For the second time this season, San Francisco led second-ranked Gonzaga at halftime, and for the second time, the Bulldogs needed a big second half to rally for a victory.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a few words for his team at halftime Thursday.
“Just be us,” Few said after the Zags beat San Francisco 71-54.
“We were not being who we were,” Few said. “Not doing the things that have made us so successful this year.”
Indeed, Gonzaga trailed 31-22 in the first half.
“That’s about as poorly as we’ve played on the offensive end in the first half,” Few said.
But the Zags, who lead the nation in scoring, could not be contained for long. They erupted for 49 points in the second half in holding the Dons to 23 points, and cruised to their 19th consecutive victory.
“We played spectacularly on the defensive end in the second half,” Few said.
Killian Tillie, who missed several games with a sprained ankle, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Gonzaga.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which is seeking to go undefeated in the league for the second consecutive season.
Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7), which lost just 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1. The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to their last win in 2012.
With the win, Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title.
Five of San Francisco’s first seven baskets were 3-pointers, three by Minlend, as the Dons took a 19-16 lead. They pushed the lead to 25-16.
Gonzaga scored three consecutive baskets to cut San Francisco’s lead to 25-22.
Minlend scored a pair of baskets as the Dons took a 31-22 lead at halftime, despite shooting just 33 percent in the first half. Gonzaga shot 38 percent, but committed eight turnovers and made just one 3-pointer, compared to five for the Dons.
“The offense scoring 22 points in the first half is not who we are,” Petrusev said.
Asked if the team was worried they might lose for the first time since November, Petrusev said: “We never worried we are going to lose.”
Gonzaga, which trailed by eight at halftime in the first game between the teams, scored the first 12 points of the second half to take a 34-31 lead. The Dons were scoreless for the first 6½ minutes of the second half.
Corey Kispert hit a pair of 3s as the Zags extended their lead to 46-33, outscoring the turnover-prone Dons 24-2 to open the second.
San Francisco found its shooting touch and a basket by Minlend cut Gonzaga’s lead to 56-49 late in the second. But the Bulldogs outscored the Dons the rest of the way.
SAN FRANCISCO (17-11, 6-7)
Kunen 2-6 0-0 4, Lull 2-2 3-4 7, Bouyea 2-10 0-0 4, Minlend 9-18 1-2 22, Ratinho 2-7 0-0 4, Shabazz 5-19 0-0 13, Jurkatamm 0-2 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-2 0-0 0, Raitanen 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 4-6 54.
GONZAGA (27-1, 13-0)
Kispert 4-7 0-0 11, Petrusev 7-14 2-4 16, Tillie 10-13 1-3 22, Ayayi 1-7 2-2 4, Woolridge 4-7 3-6 12, Gilder 2-4 0-0 4, Timme 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 8-15 71.
Halftime — San Francisco, 31-22. 3-point goals — San Francisco 6-24 (Minlend 3-5, Shabazz 3-12, Ratinho 0-2, Ryuny 0-2, Bouyea 0-3), Gonzaga 5-13 (Kispert 3-5, Tillie 1-2, Woolridge 1-3, Gilder 0-1, Ayayi 0-2). Fouled out — Tillie. Rebounds — San Francisco 36 (Lull 14), Gonzaga 35 (Tillie 9). Assists — San Francisco 5 (Bouyea 2), Gonzaga 13 (Woolridge 7). Total fouls — San Francisco 16, Gonzaga 13. A — 6,000 (6,000).