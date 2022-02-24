KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers stamped their authority among area Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball teams and claimed their first berth to the state tournament in five years by handling Deary 37-23 in the district final before a boisterous crowd Wednesday at Kendrick High School.
Kendrick begins state tournament play March 3 at Vallivue High School in Caldwell against an opponent to be determined. Deary, meanwhile, faces Timberline of Weippe in an elimination game 6 p.m. today at Weippe.
“Defense,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said when asked about his team’s decisive strength. “We have a lot of athletic kids that have a lot of basketball smarts, so we made a decision that we were going to be a defensive team and just try to hold other teams to low scores, create turnovers and fast break opportunities.”
Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp led the Tigers (12-8) to victory, scoring 13 points apiece.Koepp pulled in eight rebounds and Hewett managed four steals.
After a jittery first quarter ended with a modest 5-4 Kendrick lead, Hewett started to blow the game open with a layup on a wide-open basket after making a steal on the first play of the second. He followed with another fast-break layup moments later to create a multiple-possession gap at 9-4. A traditional three-point play by Kendrick’s Dallas Morgan followed by five more points from Hewett put the Tigers comfortably in the driver’s seat.
They would enter intermission leading 19-10, and never let Deary (9-11) get closer than six points again.
The Mustangs spent much of the night watching one shot after another glance off or narrowly roll out of the hoop, as they finished 9-for-37 (24.3 percent) from the field. Their lone run came midway through the third quarter when Blaine Clark hit a 3-point goal, then 6-foot-8 sophomore Lakye Taylor snagged back-to-back defensive rebounds on one end of the court and made consecutive layups at the other, cutting the Deary deficit from 25-12 to 25-19.
Gus Rickert led Mustangs with seven points, and Taylor totaled six points and 10 boards.
“The main thing in basketball, you’ve got to hit shots,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “We didn’t shoot very well, and their defense gave us fits late in the game. They also did really well in transition.”
The Mustangs have bested play-in opponent Timberline in two of three meetings so far this season — most recently in a 42-33 district semifinal Saturday.
“It was definitely Kendrick’s night, but we’ve got to just move on to Timberline and try to knock them off again,” Kirk said.
This will be Kendrick’s first trip to the state boys tournament since 2017, but the feeling will not be entirely new to many of the players, as the basketball roster overlaps heavily with that of the school’s state football team that won the title in the fall, from which Koepp (quarterback), Hewett (defensive back) and Morgan (offensive line) all were a part of as well as being named first team all-state.
“For football, we have a lot of experience getting the nerves out,” Hewett said. “That’ll help with basketball, that we’ve been there before.”
Silflow said his players are super excited to go down south.
“They’ve been working at this for a couple years,” he explained. “Their expectations are high, and we’re just anxious to go down and see how we’re going to do. If we can keep playing defense, you never know what can happen.”
DEARY (8-11)
Laithan Proctor 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 2 1-2 6, Gus Rickert 3 0-2 7, Lakye Taylor 2 2-2 6. Totals 9 3-6 23.
KENDRICK (12-8)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-2 0, Jagger Hewett 5 3-4 13, Preston Boyer 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 6, Ty Koepp 4 3-4 13, Dallas Morgan 2 1-1 5. Totals 14 7-13 37.
Deary 4 6 9 4—23
Kendrick 5 14 13 5—37
3-point goals — Clark, Rickert, Koepp 2.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or sports@lmtribune.com.