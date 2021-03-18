Tigers to force the issue on defense

When you are talking about consistent women’s basketball teams, Campbellsville (Ky.) University can’t be left out of the picture.
The Tigers rank third all-time in NAIA history in wins (1,025) and now have made the NAIA national tournament 26 times.
This year, third-ranked Campbellsville (19-2) is set to play No. 22 Lewis-Clark State (14-5) in a final 16 game at 11 a.m. Pacific on Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ginger High Colvin is in her 14th season as the Tigers’ coach and has compiled a 383-87 record. This is her 12th trip to the national tournament, with no national championships.
Campbellsville, who is the No. 3 seed, has been battle-tested by multiple nationally ranked teams this season and have answered almost every challenge that has come its way so far.
The Tigers rank 10th in the country in points per game, topping almost 83 points an outing in being a threat to break the 100-point barrier any given day. They also have the third-largest win margin in the nation, blowing out opposing teams by an average of 25.4 points per night.
The Tigers execute their offense primarily through seniors Sammy Rogers (15.4 points) and Savannah Gregory, who averages 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 steals. Gregory was named a second-team All-American last season.
Campbellsville totals 14.8 steals per game, and that mainly is because of its high-pressure defense, which often picks up full court for the majority of each contest, according to Tigers’ assistant sports information director, Brett Tudela.
High Colvin was unavailable for comment because of scheduling conflicts.
Tudela also said part of the reason Campbellsville often fields highly competitive teams is because of continued growth from players and its ability to reload after losing top players.
Campbellsville assistant Madison Faulkner was a first-team All-American as a player just last season, and her presence on the bench has helped some of the younger players succeed.
The Tigers masked the loss of Faulkner this year partly with the addition of sophomore Sarah Sutton, a transfer from Murray State.
Sutton posts 8.7 points in 13.3 minutes per game, acting as one of the main offensive threats off the bench.
The Tigers face a tough task against the Warriors, the No. 14 seed who have proven they can be a force at the national level and are playing some of their best basketball of late.
However, Campbellsville could be considered one of the heavy favorites to go the distance and finally grab an elusive championship.
Wiederspohn may be reached at ewiederspohn@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @Evannnw.