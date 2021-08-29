MIDDLETON, Idaho — Ty Koepp passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Kendrick opened its season Saturday with a 42-36 nonleague football win against Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls in the 8-Man Classic at Middleton High School.
Playing an opponent in a higher enrollment class, the Tigers of the Class 1A Division II ranks trailed by 10 points in the second quarter but produced three consecutive touchdowns in the second half and led by 12 in the fourth quarter.
Koepp passed for 276 yards, with Jagger Hewett making four catches for 139 yards and Hunter Taylor adding five for 120.
Tigers freshman Sawyer Hewett rushed for 94 yards, and Maison Anderson added 37 tough yards.
The afternoon game was played in 83-degree heat, and Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said he’s not sure the Tigers executed a single offensive play cleanly in the first half.
“Both teams were gassed by halftime,” he said.
Despite that, the Tigers played cleaner football in the second half and wound up with a healthy rushing total, spread amongst multiple backs.
Lighthouse, a Class 1A Division I team, saw Case Van Leeuwen throw four touchdown passes, including three straight in the first half as the Lions built a 22-12 lead.
The Tigers began their rally with Koepp’s 71-yard scoring pass to Jagger Hewett.
After a Lighthouse score, Kendrick surged with a 4-yard touchdown run by Sawyer Hewett followed by Koepp’s short scoring run and later his 22-yard touchdown pass to Taylor. That made it 42-30.
The Tigers had opened the scoring with Koepp’s 17-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Kendrick 12 8 16 6—42
Lighthouse Christian 8 22 0 6—36
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 17 pass from Ty Koepp (pass failed)
Lighthouse Christian — Walker Goettle 62 pass from Case Van Leeuwen (Van Leeuwen)
Kendrick — Koepp 4 run (pass failed)
Lighthouse Christian — Jack Dejong 14 pass from Van Leeuwen (Colton Stokesberry pass from Clay Silva)
Lighthouse Christian — Dejong 5 pass from Van Leeuwen (pass failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 71 pass from Koepp (Maison Anderson run)
Lighthouse Christian — Dejong 54 pass from Silva (Josiah Smalley run)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 4 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Koepp 1 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Taylor 22 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Lighthouse Christian — Dejong 66 pass from Van Leeuwen (run failed)