DEARY — Rose Stewart logged 11 kills and Kendrick High withstood a last-ditch rally from Deary to craft a Whitepine League Division II volleyball win Thursday night.
The set scores were all over the map: 25-9, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25.
Erin Morgan tallied eight kills for the Tigers and Hannah Tweit contributed eight aces.
For Deary (1-2, 1-1), Makala Beyer collected 14 digs and Dantae Workman had five blocks.
"The fourth game was incredible," said Deary coach Dani Jones, whose team rallied to a 25-24 lead with seven straight service points from Triniti Wood. The Tigers took over from there.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 25-15, 25-17.
Pirates prevail twice
COTTONWOOD — Whitepine League Division I adversaries Prairie and Kamiah played both of their regular-season league contests against one another in a single night, with the Pirates taking both.
The first match was "intense the entire way through," according to Prairie coach Julie Shumacher, as her team prevailed 29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20. The Pirates asserted themselves in the second installment of the doubleheader to win 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
"Kamiah — I'll tell you what, they didn't let anything drop," said Schumacher, whose team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league. "We were trying different things and trying to have different people hit at different angles and different spots. We had to work very hard for that victory that first match."
In the first match, Jade Prigge hit seven kills and "did a wonderful job of passing" while Delanie Lockett distinguished herself for the Prairie defense. Madison Shears provided the Pirates with five kills, five assists and two blocks in their second victory of the evening.
"It was an exhausting night," Schumacher said. "It was fun, but everyone was exhausted at the end of the night. Preparation for down the road when you have to play long tournament days."
JV — Prairie def. Kamiah
Trojans top Knights
MOSCOW — In Whitepine League Division I play, Morgan Blazzard achieved a double-double of 16 kills and 12 aces for Troy, which withstood a late rally from Logos of Moscow to prevail in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 as the Trojans improved to 2-0.
Troy's Katelyn Hunter was perfect from the service line at 16-for-16 with one ace.
"We decided to switch up our rotation just yesterday, so it was pleasant to see them just be able to run with it and play good volleyball," said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard. "They were so versatile."
For Logos (2-2), Lily Leidenfrost added four kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Coach Jessica Evans praised the Knights' effort in raising their level of play to push Troy in the third set.
"They rose to the occasion," Evans said. "Didn't quite make it at the end — it was back and forth, though, in that third game. It was pretty exciting."
JV — Troy def. Logos
Genesee outdoes Potlatch
POTLATCH — In Whitepine League Division I play, Potlatch fell just short of forcing a fifth set as Genesee remained unbeaten on the season.
After dropping the first two sets, the Loggers rallied to take the third and had three set points in the fourth before the Bulldogs reasserted themselves to prevail with a final scoreline of 25-11, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24.
Riley Maguire racked up a team-high 14 kills for Genesee (4-0, 3-0), while teammate Lucie Ranisate served 23-for-23 with six aces.
For Potlatch (2-1, 1-1), Josie Larson racked up 12 assists, nine kills, eight digs and two aces; Olivia Wise added seven kills and four aces; and Brooke Peterson had nine digs and five kills.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee 18-25, 25-11, 15-11