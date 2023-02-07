LAPWAI — The top-seeded Kendrick Tigers routed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 50-18 in an Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball district tournament semifinal Monday at Lapwai.

Rose Stewart (14 points) and Hailey Taylor (11) reached double-digits in scoring for Kendrick (15-4), while freshman Hali Anderson provided what coach Ron Ireland called a “nice little spark off the bench,” adding nine. Eight Tigers got on the board in all.

