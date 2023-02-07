LAPWAI — The top-seeded Kendrick Tigers routed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 50-18 in an Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball district tournament semifinal Monday at Lapwai.
Rose Stewart (14 points) and Hailey Taylor (11) reached double-digits in scoring for Kendrick (15-4), while freshman Hali Anderson provided what coach Ron Ireland called a “nice little spark off the bench,” adding nine. Eight Tigers got on the board in all.
For the Patriots (4-11), Julia Wassmuth put up a team-high 10 points.
St. John Bosco returns to action facing Nezperce in loser-out play at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Kendrick plays Deary in the district final at 7:30 p.m., both back at Lapwai.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-11)
Julia Wassmuth 5 0-0 10, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 1-4 1, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 1-2 3, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 2-4 2, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-10 18.
KENDRICK (15-4)
Rose Stewart 7 0-0 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Hali Anderson 4 1-2 9, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 2-4 2, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-8 50.
St. John Bosco 4 4 6 4—18
Kendrick 14 18 14 4—50
3-point goals — H. Taylor.
Deary 41, Nezperce 33
LAPWAI — After a quiet opening quarter ended with the teams tied at 6, second-seeded Deary asserted itself to defeat Nezperce in Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal play at Lapwai.
Araya Wood’s 17-point showing powered the offense for the Mustangs (16-1). For Nezperce (13-7) Morgan Wemhoff added a team-high 11 points.
“Late in the game, we started attacking the basket better,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “It was a pretty typical district tournament game. Physical, both teams were playing really hard (and) it was hard for us to get going.”
Deary faces Kendrick in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday back at Lapwai.
NEZPERCE (13-7)
Faith Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 2-2 2, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 10, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 5-6 11. Totals 12 7-8 33.
DEARY (16-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 3 0-0 7, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-1 6, Araya Wood 6 5-8 17, Triniti Wood 3 0-1 7, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-10 41.
Nezperce 6 6 6 15—33
Deary 6 10 7 18—41
3-point goals— Branson 2, K. Wood, T. Wood.
Troy 50, Potlatch 33
Troy pulled a significant upset against Potlatch in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
The Trojans (8-15) had lost to the Loggers (12-11) by scores of 64-24 and 52-17 in two previous meetings this season.
Troy coach Guy Wells attributed the turnaround to improved ball-handling by his team, which had given up more than 30 turnovers in each of its defeats to Potlatch.
“We kind of had a good defensive gameplan going in and Katie (Gray) kind of spearheaded that,” Wells said, noting also that his Trojans outrebounded the Loggers 27-24.
Alaura Hawley (12 points), Olivia Tyler (10) and Dericka Morgan (10) led Troy’s offensive effort, while Tayva McKinney of Potlatch topped all scorers with 13.
The Loggers’ season came to an end, while the Trojans will face Kamiah in another elimination game Wednesday.
TROY (8-15)
Olivia Tyler 3 4-8 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 1-4 7, Alaura Hawley 2 7-9 12, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 3 3-7 9, Dericka Morgan 4 1-4 10. Totals 16 16-30 50.
POTLATCH (12-11)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Tayva McKinney 5 3-8 13, Jaylee Fry 1 0-2 2, Bailyn Anderson 3 1-2 7, Jordan Reynolds 2 2-5 6, P. Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-17 33.
Troy 5 12 10 23—50
Potlatch 7 8 9 9—33
3-point goals — Hawley, Morgan, Mitchell.
Grangeville 56, St. Maries 27
GRANGEVILLE — Top-seeded Grangeville fielded four double-digit scorers and held St. Maries to single-digit team totals in each of the four quarters of a Class 2A district tournament first-round game.
The Bulldogs (14-8) enjoyed 14 points scored by Addisyn Vanderwall, 12 apiece courtesy of Madalyn Green and Mattie Thacker, and 10 from Caryss Barger. Taci Watkins led the visiting Lumberjacks (10-11) with eight points.
Grangeville faces Kellogg in the championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Grangeville
ST. MARIES (10-11)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 2, Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 2-4 8, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Brenna Elliott 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 1 1-2 4, Kayla Jansen 2 0-0 6, Danika Sloper 1 0-0 2, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 1 2-2 4, A. Baird 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-10 27.
GRANGEVILLE (14-8)
Caryss Barger 4 0-0 10, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 6 0-3 12, Natalie Long 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 6 0-2 12, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 4-9 14, Dusty Bashaw 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 5-16 56.
St. Maries 8 9 5 5—27
Grangeville 15 12 15 14—56
3-point goals — Jansen 2, Sindt, Barger 2, Frei.
Colfax 60, Reardan 22
SPOKANE VALLEY — Brynn McGaughy put up 21 points to lead eight Colfax scorers in a Washington Class 2B district tournament quarterfinal win against Reardan at West Valley High School.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-0) also enjoyed four 3-point goals and 14 total points from Jaisha Gibb.
“It was just a good sensible game for us,” Colfax coach Jordan Reynolds said. “We had plenty of assists and fairly even scoring for our kids; just a good win in the postseason to start it off for us.”
The Bulldogs next face Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle on Wednesday in the semifinal round.
REARDAN (8-13)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Henderson 1 0-0 3, Livvie Bell 2 2-2 8, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Regan Soliday 0 0-0 0, Amelia Ray 1 0-0 3, Lana Scheuchenko 0 0-0 0, Emma Flaa 0 0-0 0, Tenice Waters 3 2-2 8, Kelsey Koch 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-4 22.
COLFAX (21-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 14, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 2 0-0 6, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 8, Hailey Demler 1 2-2 4, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 9 3-3 21, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-10 60.
Readan 7 7 5 3—22
Colfax 13 22 15 10—60
3-point goals — Bell 2, Henderson, Ray Gibb 4, McGaughy 3, Classen 2, Gilchrist 2.
Kamiah 52, Genesee 37
Freshman Emma Krogh was the score leader for Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination-game win against Genesee at Lewiston High School.
The Kubs moved to 14-7 on the season and set up a consolation bracket final against Troy at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs (12-12) saw their season conclude with the defeat.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Kellogg 37, Orofino 29
KELLOGG — Visiting Orofino held Kellogg scoreless in the second quarter to take the lead, but the host Tigers came on strong in the fourth quarter to turn the tables in an Idaho Class 2A district tournament opening-round game.
Orofino (6-12) benefited from a game-leading 17-point showing from Grace Beardin, but Kellogg (9-12) had a more balanced offense led by Dani Hendrickson with 13 points.
The Maniacs return to action facing St. Maries in an elimination game at home at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
OROFINO (6-12)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 6 3-5 17, Emma Province 0 1-2 1, Livia Johnson 2 1-2 5, Jaelyn Miller 3 0-2 6, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-11 29.
KELLOGG (9-12)
Macy Jerome 3 1-2 8, Makaila Groth 0 0-0 0, Dani Schillereff 0 2-2 2, Emily Coe 4 0-2 8, Alex Karst 0 0-0 0, Mya Reynoldson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Groth 0 0-0 0, Dani Henrickson 6 1-6 13, Brooke Bening 0 0-0 0, Kelsie Deshond 0 0-0 0, Madison Cheney 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 6-14 37.
Orofino 8 9 6 6—29
Kellogg 11 0 10 16—37
3-point goals — Beardin 2, Jerome.
Lakeland 53, Moscow 41
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Moscow had the edge in the second and fourth quarters, but could not overtake Lakeland of Rathdrum in an Idaho Class 4A district tournament elimination game defeat.
The Bears (5-16) benefited from a team-high 13-point showing by Maya Anderson, while Landree Simon of Lakeland (11-8) was the overall high-scorer with 14.
“We played really hard and left it all on the floor,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “Some of our shots didn’t fall, but I’m just really happy with the effort level from our group overall this year.”
MOSCOW (5-16)
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 3, Myah Parsons 2 2-3 6, Maya Anderson 5 2-2 13, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-0 6, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 1-2 7, Li’i Leituala 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 7-9 41.
LAKELAND (11-8)
Landree Simon 5 4-5 14, Karstyn Kiefer 4 2-2 11, Ziya Munyer 3 2-2 8, Caroline Gallu 0 0-0 0, Kyla Holte 0 0-0 0, Kenna Simon 1 3-3 5, Lila Kiefer 4 0-0 9, Payton Sterling 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 11-12 53.
Moscow 9 12 5 16—41
Lakeland 13 10 11 9—53
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Kiblen, Anderson, Sterling 2, K. Kiefer, L. Kiefer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberline 62, St. John Bosco 52
CRAIGMONT — Timberline of Weippe dug out of an early hole to defeat St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division II play at Highland High School.
Saimone Tuikolovatu lifted the victorious Spartans (8-8, 5-4) with 30 points and Parker Brown added another 23. Cody Wassmuth (15 points), Clay Weckman (12) and Torry Chmelik (11) headed up the offense for the Patriots (6-7, 5-5).
Coach Jason Hunter attributed Timberline’s rally to increased defensive intensity and more forced turnovers as the game progressed.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (8-8, 5-4)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 6 8-9 23, Jude Nelson 2 1-4 5, Saimone Tuikolovatu 14 1-1 30, Logan Hunter 0 4-6 4, Rylan West 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-19 62.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-7, 5-5)
Cody Wassmuth 6 1-2 15, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 1-4 12, Torry Chmelik 4 1-1 11, Matthew Warren 0 1-3 1, Levi Wassmuth 4 1-2 9, John Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4, Conner Nuxoll 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-10 52.
Timberline 9 18 17 18—62
St. John Bosco 17 12 13 10—52
3-point goals — Brown 3, Tuikolovatu, C. Wassmuth 2, Chmelik 2, Weckman.
Colfax 69, Reardan 58
SPOKANE VALLEY — Buoyed by four individual double-digit scoring performances, Colfax built a steady lead and withstood a late Reardan rally to claim a Washington Class 2B district quarterfinal victory at West Valley High School.
Sam Lustig (19 points), Adrik Jenkin (14), J.P. Wigen (12) and Bradyn Heilsberg (11) powered the offense for the Bulldogs (17-4). Logan Flaa of Reardan (9-12) led all scorers with 23 points.
Colfax faces Northwest Christian of Colbert in the semifinal round Wednesday.
REARDAN (9-12)
Cohen Little 0 0-0 0, Bryson Flaa 0 0-0 0, Z. Thornton 1 0-0 2, Logan Flaa 8 1-2 23, Evan Krupke 2 0-0 4, Jakari Singleton 8 1-5 17, Rysen Soliday 3 5-5 12, Tristo McCrea 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 58.
COLFAX (17-4)
Bradyn Heilsberg 5 0-1 11, Adrik Jenkin 6 0-1 14, Carson Gray 1 2-2 4, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 8-8 19, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, J.P Wigen 4 4-4 12, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 16-18 69.
Reardan 16 9 9 24—57
Colfax 17 20 18 14—69
3-point goals — L. Flaa 6, Soliday, Jenkin 2, Heilsberg, Lustig, Gilchrist.
Potlatch 41, Prairie 23
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Potlatch maintained a steady edge in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Everett Lovell of Potlatch (13-5, 9-4) led all scorers with 16 points and Jaxon Vowels joined him in double figures with 10 more.
Shane Hanson led the way for the Pirates (5-13, 4-9) with seven points.
POTLATCH (13-5, 9-4)
Chase Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 2-4 16, Jaxon Vowels 4 0-2 10, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 2-8 41.
PRAIRIE (5-13, 4-9)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-0 4, Shane Hanson 3 1-2 7, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Lee Forsmann 2 2-2 6, Bennie Elven 1 0-0 2, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-4 23.
Potlatch 14 9 9 9—41
Prairie 10 6 4 3—23
3-point goals — E. Lovell 2, Vowels 2, Clark.
JV — Potlatch 51, Prairie 26.
Highland 61, Kootenai 43
HARRISON, Idaho — Noah Watson and Trevor Knowlton combined for 45 points to lead Highland of Craigmont to a nonleague victory against Kootenai of Harrison, Idaho.
Gage Crow also reached double figures with 10 points for the Huskies (8-9), who outscored their rivals in three of the four quarters played.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (8-9)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 8 6-8 22, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 2 0-0 4, Noah Watson 9 3-7 23, Gage Crow 3 4-4 10, Nic Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 13-19 61.
KOOTENAI (0-9)
Chris Moore 8 0-2 19, Riley Ausman 5 0-5 11, Simon Hodges 2 0-2 5, William Addington 1 2-2 5, Joshua Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 2-11 43.
Highland 18 20 12 11—61
Kootenai 10 12 13 8—43
3-point goals — Watson 2, C. Moore 3, Ausman, Hodges, Addington, J. Moore.