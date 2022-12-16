The All-Idaho football teams were announced Thursday, as a handful of Kendrick and Kamiah players earned nods.
The teams were voted on by the state’s coaches, with the Idaho Statesman releasing the results on its website.
The Tigers’ Zane Hobart earned coach of the year honors in Class 1A Division II for the second year in a row. Hobart led the Tigers (12-0) to eight shutouts along with a second consecutive state championship. Kendrick begins the 2023 season with 15 consecutive wins.
“It feels good to get some recognition,” Hobart said. “I enjoy getting off work and coming to Kendrick and being around the sport. It keeps you coming back.”
Hobart’s man under center, junior Ty Koepp, notched player of the year honors.
Koepp, a 6-foot-2, 170-pounder who was an All-Idaho honoree a year ago as well, finished this season with 2,001 yards passing with 32 touchdowns, adding 567 yards rushing and 10 more scores.
“He has unlimited talent,” Hobart said. “He has an uncanny ability to extend the field and it’s hard for eight-man defenses to stop.”
Jagger Hewett earned honors on both sides of the ball as a receiver and a defensive back.
The 5-10, 150-pound senior had 50 catches for 1,049 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense, with six interceptions on defense. He picked off four passes combined in the state semifinal (Nov. 12 vs. Castleford) and championship (Nov. 18 vs. Dietrich) games.
Dallas Morgan is a repeat honoree on both sides of the line for the Tigers. The 6-3, 255-pound junior was a huge body on the defensive line that was able to stuff running lanes.
“People don’t know a lot about (Morgan), but he’s a great athlete,” Hobart said. “He can move really well, and he’s a tank. People always ask about these small-town kids and if they could play at a higher level. (Morgan) could start anywhere in the state.”
Jack Silflow helped Morgan establish an elite run defense for Kendrick, which is why he also earned a nod at lineman.
Junior Lane Clemenhagen got a nod as a linebacker. The 5-10, 150-pounder also played a bit of safety in 2022 and was one of the hardest hitters on the defense.
“He had a huge bump in production this year,” Hobart said. “He has a knack for flying around and hitting people as hard as he can. He’s not very big, but man does he pack a punch.”
The Kubs had two players earn honors in Class 1A Division I.
Defensive lineman Porter Whipple, who was named Whitepine League Division I player of the year, earned spots as an offensive and defensive lineman.
Offensively, the 6-2, 220-pound junior was the cog that made the Kubs’ rushing attack move. On the defensive side of the ball, he finished the year with 78 tackles, including 27 for loss, and 16 sacks.
David Kludt earned a spot as a defensive back. The 6-5, 190-pound sophomore, who also was Kamiah’s quarterback, notched 10 interceptions and 29 tackles.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
