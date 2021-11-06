Once teams get into November, weather and field conditions become less than ideal.
Horseshoe Bend and Kendrick stepped onto Bengal Field in Lewiston with wind gusts up to 8 miles per hour and rain dumping from the sky.
But the Tigers’ offense didn’t seem phased by the elements, as they took down the Mustangs 48-8 in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state playoff quarterfinal-round game.
Kendrick (7-2) next will play Castleford, which beat Rockland 58-8 in another quarterfinal-round game, in the semifinal round at a time, date and site to be determined later this weekend.
Kendrick’s offense, which was ranked second in the classification in points per game, finished with more than 200 yards rushing.
“We played well in every phase of the game,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “The only blemish on the scoreboard is the result of one play. It’s hard to pick one thing out. We just played great all the way around.”
Sophomore quarterback Ty Koepp was slinging it through the air as well. He finished 6-for-10 passing with 147 yards and four touchdowns.
“Just getting a snap off tonight was hard, especially in the second half,” Hobart said. “Some of our big scoring drives in the first half were on big completions from Ty. He did a great job.”
Koepp came out in the first drive and showed he had total control of the offense. He opened up with a 20-yard completion to Jagger Hewett. He followed that with a 27-yard run to put Kendrick in the red zone. The drive was capped off by a 10-yard end around run from Sawyer Hewett, Jagger’s cousin, who was making his first varsity start. He finished with 75 yards on the ground with two scores.
“We made the move to start him at tailback earlier in the week, and he had a phenomenal game,” Hobart said. “I think he’s starting to realize how fast and talented he is.”
Jagger Hewett was proud of how Sawyer played in his first varsity game.
“He played extremely well,” Jagger Hewett said. “It was way better than my first varsity start, I’ll tell you that.”
Kendrick’s defense, which allowed 15 points per game in 2021 for the lowest in the classification, limited Horseshoe Bend (8-1) to just 106 yards from scrimmage.
“When we saw their front-line right off the bat, we thought ‘dang, they’re big,’” Hobart said. “I thought we did absolutely amazing shutting them down. We didn’t do anything special. We just played good assignment football and filled gaps.”
The Tigers forced a fumble on the Mustangs’ second drive of the game and turned it into points as Koepp found Jagger Hewett for a 45-yard score.
But the Hewetts weren’t finished.
After the Mustangs got their first score of the game late into the second quarter, courtesy of a 35-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Colten Meyer, Horseshoe Bend tired an onside kick but Kendrick recovered. On the first play from scrimmage, Sawyer Hewett took the handoff 40 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers then attempted an onside kick of their own and recovered. Koepp drove Kendrick down to the red zone and hit Jagger Hewett for a 12-yard score.
“Jagger made some great plays, but what you don’t see on the stat line is the big blocks he makes,” Hobart said. “He goes out there and seals the linebackers. He played well tonight, especially for an undersized tight end.”
Horseshoe Bend 0 8 0 0—8
Kendrick 14 22 12 0—48
First Quarter
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 10 run (Ty Koepp run).
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 45 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 32 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Horseshoe Bend — Colten Meyer 35 run (Meyer run).
Kendrick — S. Hewett 40 run (J. Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — J. Hewett 12 pass from Koepp (Koepp run).
Third Quarter
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 58 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 46 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Horseshoe Bend: Blayne Meyer 12-60, Kaelun Jones 5-12, Colten Meyer 1-35. Kendrick: Koepp 16-89, S. Hewett 10-75, Fitzmorris 5-58.
PASSING — Horseshoe Bend: Coleten Meyer 0-1-0—0, Carson Drake 0-4-0—0. Kendrick: Koepp 6-10-0—147.
RECEIVING — Kendrick: Clemenhagen 2-90, J. Hewett 2-57.
