MOSCOW — For the first time since 2016, the Kendrick Tigers will be playing for the state championship.
The Tigers handled Castleford 46-30 on Saturday in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
Kendrick has been in the semifinal round of the state tournament every year since 2018, but just couldn’t clear that hurdle. Coach Zane Hobart got a bit emotional when talking about getting back to the state title game.
“Last year when we lost in the semifinals, we looked at the scoreboard and I told everyone that we’d be back here,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “Ultimately, we were able to get back and take care of business.”
Kendrick (8-2) will play Carey (11-0) in the state championship game either Friday or next Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Panthers beat Dietrich 54-20 in the other semifinal game Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
It will be the second time in the past two seasons the teams will play each other. Kendrick fell 40-14 to Carey in the semifinal round in 2021.
“We’ve played them a couple of times and we’ve never beat them,” Hobart said.
“We’re going to come into this game wanting it really, really bad. It should be a real good game,” Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp said.
The Wolves got on the board first with an 11-play, six-minute drive capped off by a Gabe Mahannah touchdown run from 5 yards out. Kendrick was quick to respond after a holding penalty pinned them deep in its own territory. Koepp ran 65 yards to get the Tigers close, then punched it into the end zone two plays later to put the Tigers within two.
On the ensuing drive, Castleford quarterback Eric Taylor was intercepted by Hunter Taylor. A couple plays later, Hunter Taylor took a pass from Koepp 15 yards for a score.
“I was just able to read the eyes of the quarterback and get to where I needed to be,” said Taylor, who finished the game with three interceptions. “He’d throw it in my area and I’d just sprint to make a play on the ball as fast as I could.”
As a whole, the Tigers’ defense registered five interceptions.
“The defense did a great job stopping the run, which forced them into more passing situations,” Hobart said. “Early on, we thought they were a real physical team. But we did a great job adjusting to what they were doing and got some turnovers along the way.”
After the Kendrick touchdown, Eric Taylor made up for his gaffe and used his legs to take it 47 yards for a touchdown and put Castleford back in front 16-12.
Koepp wouldn’t be denied after the Wolves’ score. He led the Tigers on a five-play drive that ended with a stunning 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Lane Clemenhagen to recapture the lead.
Koepp finished the day 7-for-13 passing for 97 yards and three touchdowns, adding 131 yards rushing with two more scores.
“He’s the smartest kid that I’ve coached in my nine years here,” Hobart said. “He just has a real good understanding of the offense and what it means to be a quarterback. You see it every time he steps onto the field.”
Eric Taylor found Ethan Roland for a 36-yard gain and ran it in from two yards out to give the Wolves the 22-20 halftime lead. That would be the last time Castleford would have the lead, as the Tigers outscored the Wolves 26-8 in the second half.
Koepp showed his leadership and ability to make plays with 3:56 left to go in the game. The pocket collapsed around him and he managed to get out of the grasp of two defenders, kept his eyes down the field and found a wide open Jagger Hewett in the end zone to put Kendrick up 40-22.
Wyatt Fitzmorris was a big factor for the Tigers in the second half, as he scored twice and had an interception.
“Everyone knew what their assignments were tonight,” Fitzmorris said. “(and) they executed at a very high level, especially the offensive line. They blocked really well tonight.”
Castleford 16 6 0 8—30
Kendrick 12 8 8 18—46
First Quarter
Castleford — Gabe Muhannah 5 run (Eric Taylor run).
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 4 run (run failed).
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 15 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Castleford — Eric Taylor 47 run (Gus Wiggins run).
Second Quarter
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 31 pass from Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp).
Castleford — Taylor 1 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
Kendrick — Koepp 2 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Fourth Quarter
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 3 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 9 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Castleford — Ethan Roland 30 pass from Taylor (Wiggins run).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 15 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Castleford: Dacian Nunes 6-19, Gus Wiggins 8-32, Taylor 9-73, Muhannah 2-25. Kendrick: Koepp 19-131, Fitzmorris 8-51, Sawyer Hewett 13-61.
PASSING — Castleford: Taylor 8-18-5—143. Kendrick: Koepp 7-13-1—97.
RECEIVING — Castleford: Zeke Fisher 3-47, Ethan Roland 2-79, Muhannah 2-15, Gus Wiggins 1-2. Kendrick: Hunter Taylor 3-35, Jagger Hewett 2-16, Clemenhagen 1-31, Fitzmorris 1-15.
