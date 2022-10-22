DEARY — After a 66-0 Whitepine League Division II football sweep of Deary on Friday to conclude their regular season, the unbeaten Kendrick Tigers have now racked up 372 consecutive points since the last time an opposing team scored on them.

Kendrick (8-0, 3-0) amassed 50 points in the first half alone and outgained the Mustangs (1-6, 0-3) 383-to-59 in total offensive yardage for the day.

