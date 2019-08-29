KENDRICK — The Whitepine League Division II better watch out.
The Kendrick Tigers are hungrier than ever after returning all their top football players from a senior-less 2018 team that went 9-1 and qualified for State for the fifth consecutive season.
“To have everybody back is huge,” seventh-year coach Zane Hobart said. “When you have that many kids back, there’s definitely no rebuilding phase. We picked up right where we left off last year.”
After rolling through their 2018 regular season in which their closest game was a 22-point win against Genesee, the Tigers were humbled in a Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game by Carey, the eventual state champs, in falling 80-36.
Hobart said that game is a motivator for this season, but his Tigers aren’t looking too far ahead. In the wild world of 8-man football, staying healthy is pivotal.
“Everybody wants to say the two words everybody is talking about: (state champion),” Hobart said. “But it’s game by game, week by week, and you gotta stay healthy. A lot of things have to happen to make that dream become a reality.”
Among Kendrick’s returners are what Hobart calls “the big three” in quarterback/defensive back Alex Sneve, running back/linebacker Cooper Hewett and fullback/linebacker Chase Burke.
The three seniors combined to rush for more than 3,000 yards in 2018.
Hewett is one of the fastest players in the state, as evidenced by his first- and second-place finishes in the 200 and 100 meters, respectively, at the 1A track and field championships in the spring.
“Coop worked his butt off in the weight room all summer long,” Hobart said. “I think he’s coming about 15 pounds heavier than last year, and I didn’t think he could get much faster but he did.”
Hobart said you can’t talk about Hewett without mentioning his lead blocker, Burke — who is as dangerous with the ball in his hands.
“He’s always been (a) tremendously tough guy for us,” Hobart said. “He brings that toughness factor. We’re looking to watch him make some big, explosive plays like Cooper did last year.”
At quarterback, Sneve settled right in last year despite not playing the position since middle school.
“He’s like a seasoned veteran now,” Hobart said.
Also back are Hayden McCollum, the only other senior on the team; junior Talon Alexander, who stepped up big in the backup quarterback role against Deary last season; and the starting line of Maison Anderson, Tavien Goldsbury and Donald Morgan.
The biggest focus for Kendrick will be improving on defense. The Tigers scored 58 or more points in eight games last season, but they couldn’t slow down Carey.
“I think we can score with anybody with the weapons we have. But defensively, we know we have to be better,” Hobart said. “We will do better, just having that experience.”
The Tigers, the defending Whitepine Division II champions, face a tough schedule this season, including games against Division I teams Kamiah, Lapwai, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley and Troy.
“We’ve got one of the toughest schedule we’ve had in a long time,” Hobart said.