Tickets for the Cascade Conference baseball tournament, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at Harris Field, will go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday at the Activity Center main ticket booth.
Tickets are $10 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Students with a valid college ID will receive $5 off. Tickets also will be sold 30 minutes before the start of the first game and are good for the entire day.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times unless eating or drinking. The concession stand will be open, and no outside food or drinks are permitted.
Oregon Tech will play Corban at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by LCSC vs. Oregon Tech at 1 p.m. and LCSC against Corban at 4 p.m. Sunday’s first game will take place at noon, with an if necessary game set for 3 p.m.