In the bottom of the seventh inning of a May 19 NAIA Opening Round winner-take-all game against British Columbia, a team it played eight previous times during the 2022 season, you could cut the tension with a knife around Harris Field.
Everyone in the stands, everyone in the first-base dugout, everyone affiliated with the Lewis-Clark State program knew what this meant.
With the fifth-ranked Warriors up 5-3 and Thunderbirds on every base with two outs, all eyes in the park were trained on LCSC senior left-hander Dawson Day on the mound and British Columbia outfielder Brandon Hupe at the plate. A hit, and the Thunderbirds would be back in it. An out, and it might spell the beginning of the end of UBC’s season.
With one big heave on a 3-2 count, Day let go of a fastball he wasn’t sure was going to make it to the plate.
“I’m just thinking I’m throwing a heater and I’m going to throw it as hard as I can and hopefully it ends up over the plate,” Day said after the game.
It did, Hupe flailed, it ended up in the glove of senior catcher Justin Mazzone, and with that, you could feel the crowd let out a big exhale.
It was in that moment that all the noise the players and the coaches heard from the outside world was put to rest ... Lewis-Clark State earned its way to the Avista NAIA World Series.
The Warriors added an insurance run in the eighth, and cruised from there, finally vanquishing the Thunderbirds and punching their ticket to the 65th annual event, which begins today.
“We knew from the beginning that this is where we were supposed to be,” said senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout and part of a dynamic double-play combination with senior shortstop Riley Way.
When asked after the game, athletic director Brooke Henze let out an emphatic, “Yes!” when asked if the weight of the world had been lifted off her shoulders.
That’s because for the previous 22 years, as host of the annual event, LCSC basically was given a free pass into the Series. Many of those pundits outside of the valley took great offense to that.
So it’s been one of the mantras all season long for this Warrior team that it’s not just a three-step process, but a four-step deal, making sure they could prove all the naysayers wrong, that, indeed, they were deserving of a spot and go after national title No. 20.
“There was a little bit more weight on our shoulders this year,” said senior first baseman Luke White, who led the Warriors with 19 home runs and 73 RBI. “We kind of had to come out and prove that we were a team that should be here for the World Series, and we did that.”
For the program, it is the 11th time it has qualified to play in the World Series, but the first time the Warriors have had to do it as the host of the event. That was because in September 2021, the NAIA and the college renegotiated a contract to host the event. In the deal, the NAIA stipulated LCSC could host an Opening Round event, presented by Avista, but had to play their way into the 10-team Series.
All of those outside of the program felt vindicated that finally, the Warriors were going to be proven as a team not worthy of a spot on the national stage.
Inside the program, the noise was just ignored.
“We throw all the stuff that’s said about us to the side,” White said. “We just do what we’re supposed to and come out and compete every day.”
It began on Day 1 of fall camp, continued into the winter, then as the spring began.
LCSC lost just one game on a season-opening, eight-game trip to California and Arizona, beating Westmont (Calif.) (a team that is here this week) in the Jan. 27 opener, then their next three opponents — Vanguard (Calif.) and Hope International (Calif.) twice — that all were involved in Opening Round tournaments.
The only blemish was a 10-9 loss Feb. 3 at Arizona Christian, but that might have only angered this team. What happened next no one could have seen coming.
The Warriors reeled off a program-record 28 consecutive victories. Included in that was a come-from-behind, six-run, ninth-inning rally March 25 in their first meeting against the Thunderbirds, a 9-8 victory. A day later, freshman Charlie Updegrave had a historic, three-homer, 10-RBI day (a single-game program record) in a 19-6 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.
A pair of one-run losses at Corban the weekend of April 1-3 could have set this team back, but it didn’t. Instead, LCSC won 18 of its next 19 games to set up a showdown with UBC for the Opening Round title May 18.
Just when you thought the Warriors were cruising along, adversity struck again. The Thunderbirds put up a five-run eighth inning in that game to win 7-4 and force an if-necessary game the next day.
Then to add to the tension, UBC came out and scored three runs in the first inning of said game to put all the pressure on LCSC.
“A lot of ballgame left,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said.
Like Nostradamus, he was correct. The Warriors scored five runs in a three-inning stretch midway through, then Day had his lightning-in-a-bottle moment.
“We just went hard all year,” said Way, a Lewiston High School graduate and LCSC mainstay who was third on the team with a .349 batting average, adding eight home runs and 52 RBI. “Our attitude and effort, we just didn’t feel any pressure. We had responsibilities as teammates for each other and we just played for each other.”
Now that the pressure is off, the stage is set and its all about going out and winning No. 20.
“We think we needed those last couple of games to get down early and have to battle back through some adversity,” Taylor said. “We’re battle-tested and we’ll be ready to go.”
