MOSCOW — Labeling a running back duo ‘thunder and lightning’ is super cliche. But that’s the perfect way to describe Idaho’s Anthony Woods and Roshaun Johnson.
Woods (lightning) has the speed to get to the outside, and Johnson (thunder) tends to go downhill, running through defenders.
“I think we both have a mixture of everything,” Johnson said. “(Woods) is good at getting to the edge but he isn’t afraid to put his shoulder down either.”
Woods, a freshman from Palmdale, Calif., rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year at Palmdale High School, earning back of the year honors.
Once he came to Idaho’s campus during the spring, he was a bit undersized. He weighed 155 pounds and was listed as No. 6 on the depth chart, leading him to think he would be redshirted in 2022.
However, he hit the weight room during the summer and put on almost 20 pounds. He was one of the standouts during Idaho’s Aug. 21 scrimmage.
On the opening play of the scrimmage, Woods ran 65 yards for a score, forcing the coaching staff to take a harder look.
“Getting the opportunity to play a lot is cool,” Woods said. “I had to prove that I could play at a high level and contribute to the team, and that’s what I was able to do.”
After his hard work in the offseason, the Vandals wasted little time putting him on the field.
He got significant playing time Sept. 3 against Washington State, finishing with nine carries for 52 yards. He also had a 16-yard scamper that put Idaho in field-goal range to take a 10-0 lead.
His performance earned Woods more playing time against Indiana and Drake, then his first start this past Saturday at Northern Arizona.
Against the Bulldogs, he had 11 carries for 82 yards, including a 32-yard run, the season’s best for Idaho. Against the Lumberjacks, he tallied 77 yards on 13 carries before limping off the field in the third quarter.
Coach Jason Eck said after the Drake game that Woods’ play on the field certainly warranted his playing time. The coaching staff isn’t the only ones who were impressed with his play through the first four weeks.
The freshman also made an impression on Johnson, a senior captain who was expected to be a three-down back for the Vandals after finishing second on the team in rushing a season ago.
That hasn’t been the case, but just like the staff, Johnson likes what he has seen from Woods.
“He has the explosiveness of somebody who is not a freshman,” Johnson said. “Being able to come in here and earn a spot at a college program is impressive on its own. So for him to come in here and be impressive every single practice and every single game is even more impressive.”
Johnson has on the team since 2018, and said the dynamics of the running attack has been a nice change of pace. Woods leads Idaho with 263 rushing yards, and Johnson has the most carries with 57. The Vandals are averaging 133 yards per game, sixth-best in the Big Sky.
For example, against Northern Arizona, Idaho put Johnson under center in the wildcat formation. He would score a touchdown and convert a fourth down from that position.
“Everyone here has a different type of energy and drive. They want to win,” Johnson said. “We go into every game expecting to win and nothing is going to keep us from that goal.”