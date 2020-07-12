Lewiston’s Luke White remembers thinking to himself in May, “Maybe I’m not going to play at all.”
The power-hitting Lewis-Clark State infielder was one of thousands to have his spring baseball season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He spent some time here, training at L-C’s facilities.
Then campus closed. White and several Warriors began to work out at a gym on teammate Jackson Fuller’s property, and got in hitting sessions at Airport Park whenever feasible. White took a job at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley, where he supervised local youngsters.
He watched as prominent wood bat summer baseball tours like the Cape Cod League and West Coast League canceled their seasons, and began to fear that his own plans — of playing for a second year in the Midwest’s 3-year-old Expedition League — were in jeopardy.
“My coach was sending me updates, and it started out that they were gonna move the season back from May,” White said. “Then I found out the first game was June 26, and it was like, ‘Well let’s go.’”
As of Saturday, White is 14 games into an impressive summer campaign with Fremont (Neb.), a first-place team in the Expedition League’s Clark Division that features undoubtedly one of baseball’s best nicknames: the Moo.
“I’m getting back in the swing of playing baseball,” White said. “I’ve become more of a contact hitter — I’ve added that to my game. I’ve worked on my speed a bit, and hitting gaps. And I’ve been fielding pretty well. I definitely need to lean down and get faster. I’ve honed my baseball skills in general, just getting quality reps.
“It’ll all benefit me when I come back to L-C.”
Fremont boasts more than a dozen Division I players, and a healthy mix of NAIA and junior college talent. Leading the 9-7 Moo in multiple offensive categories is White. He’s ninth in the league and first on the team with a .340 average in 47 at-bats. White also leads the league in triples (three), is tied for second in the EL in RBI (15) and tops the Moo in hits (16) doubles (five, tied for third in the EL) while ranking second on the team in runs scored (12).
He hit a combined three triples in two years at Yakima Valley College, and in LCSC’s 20-game 2020 season, but walloped three in two Moo games last week.
White is expected to pack a punch as a slugger in the 3-hole.
“Coach likes me early in the lineup. Two of our faster guys are up before me, and he trusts me to get them in,” he said.
He’s split time as a designated hitter, as well as at first and third base, and is fielding at a .955 clip. He’s naturally more of a first baseman, but getting reps at third “is just adding value to my game.”
“I think my stats will even show it: I’m producing pretty well right now and helping our team win games,” he said. “It’s a ton of fun. The league is great. They provide a lot of amenities. It’s nice being out and seeing other areas.”
To be sure, it’s a grind too. White likens the tiring travel and games every day to what he’s heard about from friends in the minor leagues.
He’s staying with a host family that has connections to the team, the same one that put him up in summer 2019. Most days, he gets in some exercise at the local YMCA, then takes the field at 4 p.m. for batting practice ahead of a 7 p.m. game, which typically includes a couple hundred spaced-apart spectators. Afterward, Fremont oftentimes hops on a bus for a 12-hour ride across the flatlands to its next opponent — either in the Dakotas, or Nebraska.
“Every day, you’re out there doing the same thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of traveling, and getting by on cheap food.”
In his shortened junior year at LCSC, the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder started all 20 games as either a first baseman or DH. He logged a .308 batting average, and led the Warriors in runs (24) and doubles (10). He credits L-C assistant Allen Balmer for much of his hitting prowess, and the considerable offensive pace he’s on this summer. The two have known each other for about a decade.
“(Summer play) has been really important for me,” said White, a 2019 EL All-Star who batted .349 with 43 RBI and a team-high nine home runs in 47 games. “It’s really competitive. Last year, we clinched a playoff spot in our first season as a team. ... This year, I think we’re really solid.”
White was recruited to play in the Moo’s inaugural season by coach Shea Bennett and owner Chad Miller — both of whom coach at NAIA Midland University, which has allowed Fremont use of its venue, Moeller Field.
Miller, Midland’s head man, has made the trek west to take in an NAIA World Series or two.
“So they knew of Lewiston,” said White, a 2017 Lewiston High School graduate. “Also, I think a lot of four-year coaches have ties with junior colleges.”
During White’s eventual Rawlings West All-America season at Yakima in 2019, Bennett had called up Yaks coach Kyle Krustangel, inquiring about players who sought a summer tune-up.
“Then (Bennett) asked me to do it again,” said White, who went the juco route to pave a better collegiate future for himself. White is joined on the Moo by two Northwest Athletic Conference products — former Yaks teammate Owen Bischoff and Brendan Duncan (Spokane Community College).
White, the 5A Inland Empire League’s MVP as a senior and a standout on Lewis-Clark’s national tournament-qualifying American Legion team that year, will return to Lewiston in early August in hopes of boosting LCSC to its 20th Series title in 2021.
But before then, his Moo have unfinished business in this modified EL season — four of the 10 teams elected not to participate because of COVID-19 concerns. White could help stake Fremont to a Clark Division championship, which means the Moo fittingly would face the victor of the Lewis Division in a three-game series in late August.
Although White won’t be in Nebraska to see it completely through, “this was just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” he said.
