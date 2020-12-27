It’s been a year mostly defined by cancellations and COVID-19 blues, but the highlights in our local sports landscape couldn’t be completely drowned out.
What follows are the Tribune’s top five NON-coronavirus-related stories of 2020 — what we’re calling 6 through 10.
6. Klay Day at Beasley
It was dream-like, almost too surreal to believe.
There, at courtside of a manic Beasley Coliseum, was NBA superstar Klay Thompson, one of the best shooters in basketball history, a global celebrity and as it happens, a Washington State alumnus (2008-11).
I’ll be damned. He’s actually here.
It’s probably what the 10,400 fans at Beasley — many more than any time in recent memory — were thinking when Thompson arrived on the snow-blanketed Palouse to have his No. 1 crimson jersey retired on Jan. 18.
Beside him was fellow Golden State icon and Splash Bro Stephen Curry. Former Warrior Zaza Pachulia and franchise owner Joe Lacob made the trip too, as did Thompson’s relatives and most of his former Wazzu teammates.
Klay waved a Coug towel throughout and sprung from his seat at any sign of WSU momentum, which there was much of. Curry munched on popcorn and obliged his teammate by further fueling an already fired-up Cougar team, which was in the midst of a resurgence under first-year coach Kyle Smith. Thompson’s visit marked the beginning of a new era full of life in the Cougars’ program, and enthusiasm for it.
Poor Oregon State had no chance.
As part of his 34-point effort, guard Isaac Bonton hit a buzzer-beating halfcourt heave before the break, and the packed-house coliseum went loonier than it’d been in the past decade — all of those Coug faithful sporting Klay garb.
Thompson then gave an impassioned speech at the half, choking up a bit while reminiscing on his Pullman days and thanking the program and university for the experience, and maturation that came with it.
“I’m so grateful for where basketball’s taken me,” he said. “It’s taken me to China, Brazil, New Zealand, Spain — around the world. But there’s nowhere like Pullman.”
He planted a kiss on the WSU logo on Friel Court, closing with an “I love you guys. Go Cougs” before his banner ascended to the rafters.
7. Lapwai does it again
With its 10th state championship since the first in 1976, Lapwai broke a four-school tie to distinguish itself as the most successful girls’ basketball program in the Gem State.
The Wildcats fended off Prairie of Cottonwood, winning a thriller in February at Nampa to finish an extraordinary campaign at 25-1 — with their only loss coming to Class 5A Post Falls, a state tournament qualifier.
It marked Lapwai’s first state title since 2017.
Coeur d’Alene, Centennial and Prairie are now tied for second with nine state crowns apiece.
Lapwai raced its opponents out of gyms, forcing takeaways like mad and scoring however it pleased. The Wildcats owned 24 double-digit wins, including one over Wenatchee (Wash.), a school with about 1,900 more students than Lapwai.
First-year coach Ada Marks was recently named girls’ team coach of the year by the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame. She returned the Wildcats to an uptempo, defense-first approach.
The team featured All-Idaho guards/sisters Grace and Glory Sobotta, and another All-State pick in KC Lussoro, who has since graduated.
The Wildcats are heavy favorites to repeat this year and add to their haul of state titles with a proven corps that’s still intact.
8. Cougars trade Leach for Rolo
It was an annual tradition to speculate whether Washington State football coach Mike Leach would depart the Palouse for another major job, particularly in the powerful Southeastern Conference.
In January, the Cougs’ eight-year boss finally did it, signing on with Mississippi State after returning WSU to Pac-12 relevance with four winning seasons and five straight bowl berths, two of those victories.
Wazzu athletic director Pat Chun didn’t mess around, reeling in Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich about a week later.
The Cougars swapped out Leach’s Air Raid and colorful news conference commentaries for Rolo’s run-and-shoot and Indiana Jones-style headwear.
Rolovich — who signed a five-year, $3 million deal — didn’t get much preparation time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cougars went 1-3 in an abbreviated season after losing a handful of players to transfers or opt-outs.
9. Brogdon breaks into bigs
Lewis-Clark State’s former NAIA World Series champion ace Connor Brogdon soared through the minor leagues after the Philadelphia Phillies scooped him up in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB draft.
In the span of 2½ months during the 2019 season, Brogdon climbed the ladder from the Single-A ranks to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, emerging as one of the Philadelphia farm system’s most effective relievers with a mid-90s heater and a propensity for strikeouts.
This summer, he brought his stuff to the bigs.
Brogdon shook off a jittery start — he permitted two homers in his debut on Aug. 13 — and got rolling, concluding his inaugural major league season as perhaps the Phillies’ best bullpen arm.
The 6-foot-6 right-handed flamethrower from central California posted a solid stat line: 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in 11 innings pitched over nine games. He fanned 17 against five hits and five walks, and boasted an impressive WHIP of 0.882. In 8ž innings across his final six games, he shined, striking out 14 while allowing only three baserunners.
He gave playoff-hungry Philadelphia his best late, striking out the Tampa Bay side on consecutive nights, but his Phillies fell to 28-32, missing the postseason by a game.
It feels pretty certain that Brogdon will be back. He remains listed on Philadelphia’s bullpen roster.
“I still need to perform in the spring,” he said in October. “I don’t want to hype myself up. I don’t want to get out of what I’m doing, because it’s gotten me this far.”
10. Palouse stars go pro
Seven Cougs/Vandals inked contracts with major American sports franchises this year.
Portland Thorns striker Morgan Weaver was taken No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League draft in January. The Cougar All-American who guided WSU’s memorable 2019 College Cup run has started six of Portland’s nine games, recording eight shots, one goal and multiple openings for teammates.
She netted a game-winner on July 17 against favored North Carolina in the NWSL Challenge Cup.
Her teammate at Wazzu, midfielder Averie Collins, was drafted at No. 17 by the Washington Spirit. She’s appeared in five games this year.
More recently, former Cougar super-scoring men’s basketball forward CJ Elleby was taken 46th overall (in the second round) by the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA draft.
Elleby, who opted for the pros rather than a junior season at WSU, surprised many, making the Blazers’ roster after an admirable preseason. He nailed a jumper on opening night.
Wide receivers Dezmon Patmon (WSU) and Jeff Cotton (Idaho) signed contracts with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively. Patmon was snagged in the sixth round of the NFL draft, and Cotton went undrafted. Neither has yet seen playing time. Former UI kicker/punter Austin Rehkow recently got another shot, inking with the Colts’ practice squad. Also, former WSU receiver River Cracraft joined the San Francisco 49ers and has played reserve minutes.
Can’t leave out the former Palouse standouts who began careers overseas ...
Trevon Allen, a Lapwai product and graduate of Clarkston High/Idaho, averaged 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16 games this season as a starting guard for Polpharma Starogard Gdanski (Poland).
All-time WSU scoring leader Borislava Hristova put up 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over eight games for Gorzow Wielkopolski, also of Poland. Her Cougar compatriot, point guard Chanelle Molina, starred for the Norrkoping Dolphins (Sweden), logging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per night in 10 showings.
Former UI “Splash Sister” Taylor Pierce, the all-time NCAA record holder for 3-pointers in a season (154), signed with the Ringwood Hawks of Australia in January.
WSU grad Jeff Pollard signed in September with Penarol (Argentina). Through four games, the forward is averaging 0.5 points and two rebounds.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Lewiston wrestler Tristan Bremer (106 pounds) and Potlatch’s Kelton Saad (285) win state wrestling titles; Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen makes 18 cuts, places top 10 five times in fourth PGA Tour season; Coug men’s hoops hosts celebrated coach George Raveling; Wazzu’s Derek Bayley plays in first PGA event; Lewiston High/UI grad Karlee Wilson comes home to coach Bengals; Clarkston finishes runner-up in Class 2A boys’ basketball tournament; favored Prairie High football team sustains injuries to All-Idaho players, falls in 1A D-I semis on 1-yard line; Genesee finishes runner-up in 1A-DI volleyball tournament, powerhouse Troy third; WSU men’s basketball team stuns No. 8 Oregon, wins first Pac-12 tourney game in a decade; former Lewis-Clark State runner Sam Atkin qualifies for the British Olympic trials in the 10,000-meter run.