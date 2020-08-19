Thomas becomes 2nd Washington State player to enter transfer portal

For the second consecutive day, a prominent Washington State football player entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Defensive back Skyler Thomas announced his decision Tuesday via Twitter, saying, “Would like to thank Washington State for a great 4 years. I am forever thankful for Coug nation. I am also thankful for all the coaches who have helped me get (to)this point.”
Thomas, a senior from Riverside, Calif., started 25 of 26 games the past two years, ranking second on the team with 72 tackles last season and tallying a team-high four interceptions. In 2018, he had 76 tackles and two picks.
He started at nickelback for the Cougs’ first five games a year ago, then played safety the rest of the season after coaches shuffled defensive personnel in search of more consistency.
Players who enter the transfer portal normally have the option of staying put if they don’t get an offer that interests them. Generally they wind up leaving, but it’s unclear how the coronavirus pandemic is adding extra variables to the transfer phenomenon.
News of Thomas’ possible departure came a day after WSU senior receiver Tay Martin acknowledged he had entered the portal. Neither player specified a reason, but it’s thought they’re trying to hook up with teams that still plan to play this season. The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences last week announced they’re scrapping athletic events through the end of the calendar year because of the pandemic.
Thomas has made it clear he wants to play this year. Two weeks ago, when a group of Pac-12 players threatened to boycott the season if their demands for tighter safety measures and other issues weren’t met, he distanced himself from the movement, tweeting “Ima ball player. If there’s games I’m playing.”
Thomas was a bit of a late-bloomer for Washington State, redshirting in 2016 and keeping a low profile the next season before starting to turn heads during preseason camp in 2018. He and Jalen Thompson turned out to be an especially effective safety duo that season.
